Simone Gannon: Power up your pout with these stunning reds

MAC Cosmetics Ruby Woo

A classic that nearly wasn’t. Did you know Ruby Woo was created entirely by accident by the MAC Cosmetics product development team? They attempted to tweak the formula of Russian Red, another fan favourite, and Ruby Woo was the result. A vibrant, cool-toned, almost universally recognisable red. It hit shelves in the late nineties as part of a collection called Retro Matte. All lipsticks in the collection have subsequently been discontinued, except, you guessed it – Ruby Woo. An affordable, all-around winner that never goes out of style.

€22 from Brown Thomas.

Lisa Eldridge Velvet Ribbon

Only Lisa Eldridge, one of the most talented makeup artists to ever grace our screens, could create a lipstick that looks and feels exactly like its name. This is a velvety, sublimely pigmented, very cool-toned red with a satin finish. It even looks like a piece of velvet ribbon inside the tube (instead of the usual wax-like finishes we’re used to). One slick is enough to last several hours, and it has one of the most beautiful fades I’ve ever seen.

Maybelline Colour Sensational Ultimatte Slim Lipstick More Scarlet

Maybelline is an undisputed leader in creating exceptionally formulated, affordable lipsticks, and More Scarlet from the Sensational Ultimatte collection stands out. A slightly creamy, radiant red housed inside a slim lipstick bullet, this is not quite matte and not quite satin either — its weightless finish sits somewhere in the middle. Although exceptionally pigmented, it’s not as long-lasting as others on this list. Reapplication is required after several hours of wear or after eating — but as it costs just over €13, I’m perfectly OK with that.

€13.49 from Boots.

MAC Cosmetics Russian Red

Arguably one of the most iconic lipsticks on this list, we have Madonna to thank for the creation of Russian Red. Yes, really. Created exclusively for her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour, she wore Russian Red every night (for 57 nights!). This rich, intense Hollywood red is a true matte lipstick that lasts forever but can feel slightly dry after a few hours. If you have dry or very dry lips, it might be an idea to layer a lip balm over the top. A classic, head-turning choice for any occasion.

€22 from Brown Thomas.

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Bold Lipstick in 01 Le Rouge

Not gloss, satin or particularly matte, this is an exceptionally creamy (and brand new) lipstick from YSL that manages to traverse all finishes. Intensely pigmented, 01 Le Rouge is a vivid, luscious, strawberry-toned red that will light up every complexion. The finish is silky, slightly luminous, and luxurious — just like the stunning lipstick bullet it’s housed in.

€33 from Boots.

Sculpted by Aimee Double Trouble

Cleverly packaged with a matching lip liner (because can we ever find the right lip liner when we need it — am I right?), this beautiful shade from Sculpted by Aimee is a bright, vibrant, blue-toned red that flatters every skin tone. A creamy, comfortable formula, this is an excellent option for handbag adventures when you need to stay glam on the go.

Nars Velvet Matte Lipstick in Dragon Girl

A cool-toned, light-medium, delicious raspberry red, Nars changed the game when they launched this pencil-style lipstick nearly ten years ago. A comfortable matte with a fantastic wear time, this takes seconds to apply and sees off meals and hot and cold drinks without breaking a sweat. Made famous by the likes of Taylor Swift (remember the infamous Met Gala photo of her and Karlie Kloss applying their lipstick?), this is a beautiful, modern-day must-have.

Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in 080 Red Smile

Due to their incredible lasting power, Dior’s Rouge Dior lipsticks have become somewhat of an internet sensation. Available in various finishes, including velvet, satiny, matte and metal metallic, 080 Red Smile is a classic (and my personal favourite). A powerfully pigmented, warm-toned cherry red with a delicious satin finish, it’s infused with hydrating, nourishing ingredients, including shea butter and red peony.

€42.50 from Brown Thomas. Refill options are available.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.