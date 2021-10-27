The Magpie: Long-lasting lipstick, teeth-whitening kits and multi-tasking brushes

BERRY NICE

Isadora Velvet Comfort Liquid Lipstick, €11.95 @ selected Shaws, McCabes, McCauleys, Lloyds and pharmacies nationwide

Isadora Velvet Comfort Liquid Lipstick, €11.95 @ selected Shaws, McCabes, McCauleys, Lloyds and pharmacies nationwide

Just what we need to frame our pearly whites. Isadora’s liquid lipstick is long-lasting but comfortable to wear. It sits beautifully on the lips and doesn’t feather over time. I did need to reapply after a meal but considering the intense colour payoff, I’m willing to forgive it. I wore the shade Berry Blush, a rich autumnal pink shade that complemented my pale Irish skin beautifully.

SLEEP IT OFF

L’Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum, from €60 @ ie.loccitane.com

L’Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum, from €60 @ ie.loccitane.com

This is one of those products that actually delivers and one I reach for night after night. Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum promises better looking skin in a week and after a few days of using the original I noticed a huge improvement in my skin’s texture. It has been reformulated and the new formula contains ten times more immortelle essential oil than the original. Plus, the re-launched product no longer includes cellophane wrapping, saving 0.8 tons of single-use plastic each year.

WASH OUT

Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser, from €45 @ Dermalogica salons and skin centres and dermalogica.ie

Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser, from €45 @ Dermalogica salons and skin centers and dermalogica.ie

Glycolic Acid is fantastic for penetrating the skin’s surface to remove any dullness and it is the key ingredient in Dermalogica’s new gentle yet effective daily cleanser. A blend of calendula extract and jojoba seed oil helps soothe and replenish skin and preserve the skin’s barrier. Wash after wash reveals luminous, healthy-looking skin.

SAY CHEESE

iWhite Instant Teeth Whitening Kit, €29.99 @ Dunnes Stores, McCauleys, McCabes and pharmacies nationwide

iWhite Instant Teeth Whitening Kit, €29.99 @ Dunnes Stores, McCauleys, McCabes and pharmacies nationwide.

Now that it looks like festive catch-ups and in-person meetings are looking more likely, many of us are considering longer-term beauty treatments at home — anyone else notice their daily caffeine habit having an effect on their teeth? Luckily, professional teeth whitening brand iWhite has just the product that has instant results. Their instant teeth whitening kit makes your teeth whiter and removes any stains on your teeth and all their products are hydrogen peroxide-free, clinically tested and 100% safe.

ECO EYE

Skingredients’ Refillables, primary packs from €29 @ skingredients.com and Cult Beauty

Skingredients’ Refillables, primary packs from €29 @ skingredients.com and Cult Beauty

Skingredients is going green with the introduction of packs for life. Products in the brand’s Key 4 range, consisting of nourishing cleanser, a hyaluronic acid pre-serum, a pro-ageing vitamin A + C serum, and a broad-spectrum SPF, and its two Match + Mix products, which include a blemish-busting cleanser and ceramide-rich moisturiser are all now packaged in reusable packaging with fully recyclable inner tubes.

MULTITASKING

Sarah Keary Eye Duo brush, €14 @ sarahkeary.ie

Sarah Keary Eye Duo brush, €14 @ sarahkeary.ie

I love a multi-tasking product that makes you feel like you’re getting as much value as possible. Makeup artist Sarah Keary’s range of brushes tick that box for me, particularly her eye duo brush, which is a double-ended tool with a large fluffy brush on one end, perfect for blending or applying shadow all over the eye, and a smaller, more pointed brush at the other which I’ve been using to smudge eyeliner or black eyeshadow at the lashes for a smoky look.

LIKE A BOSS

Ciaté London X Christine Quinn Boss B*tch eyeshadow palette, €41.39 @ ciatelondon.com

If you’ve watched the Netflix property show Selling Sunset, then you can already imagine how distinct a makeup collection from the show’s Christine Quinn would be. Known for her bold red lip and ultra-glam style, Quinn has teamed up with Ciaté for a limited edition collection and one product that can be used by anyone is her Boss B*tch palette. Featuring nine eyeshadows in a mix of matte neutrals and dazzling shimmers, it’s ideal for both day and night looks.

MATURING BEAUTIFULLY

Nyrah Beauty DRENCH Triple Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Serum, €63 @ nyrahbeauty.com

Nyrah Beauty DRENCH Triple Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Serum, €63 @ nyrahbeauty.com

Newly launched to the Irish market, Nyrah Beauty’s skincare range is developed for women dealing with the effects of ageing and menopause on their skin. Hydration is one of the most important steps in all skincare routines and the brand’s hyaluronic acid serum contains three different molecular weight hyaluronic acids to ensure maximum hydration. Skin is moisturised, repaired, protected and glowing after use. My mother, Mary, kindly trialled the serum for us and reported an obvious improvement in her skin, which was noticeably hydrated.

DAILY REFRESH

Me Today Women's Daily Face Mask, €29.99 @ pharmacies nationwide and ie.metoday.com

Me Today Women's Daily Face Mask, €29.99 @ pharmacies nationwide and ie.metoday.com

This New Zealand skincare and supplement brand recently arrived in Ireland and encourages simple yet effective daily self-care. Their Daily Face Mask is enriched with nine essential botanicals, antioxidants and vitamins to deeply hydrate and replenish skin for a refreshed and toned result.