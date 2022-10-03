The Magpie: 10 new beauty bits we're coveting this payday

Fluttering free

Rimmel Kind + Free Mascara, €12.99 @ pharmacies nationwide

Rimmel Kind + Free Mascara

This has quickly become my go-to mascara. It volumises and conditions lashes and looks great while doing so. I’ve tried the black and the brown shades and both give a dramatic pop of colour. It is part of Rimmel’s first clean vegan make-up range, all of which is great quality budget beauty.

Good mood

Glossier Generation G, €17 @ glossier.com

Glossier Generation G in Malt

Glossier's range of sheer matte lipsticks has three new shades and they are very pleasing. Cinnamon brown shade Malt is the 90s lipstick colour of your dreams and is perfect for a moody autumnal look with minimal effort. Apply with your eyes closed and it still looks good.

Winter sun

P20 Cream for Sensitive Skin SPF 50+, from €23 @ leading pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide

P20 Cream for Sensitive Skin SPF 50+

I’ve been slathering this on through sun holidays and heatwaves and I’ve remained as pale as ever throughout. SPF is the most important step in any skincare routine and this one packs a punch. Long-lasting results and a lovely formula that soaks in with no stickiness or residue.

Great hydrate

Sculpted HydraGlo Serum, €30 (refills €25) @ sculptedbyaimee.com, pharmacies nationwide and Cloud 10 Beauty.

Sculpted HydraGlo Serum

Such a gorgeous hydrating serum. I finished one bottle and quickly stocked up on another as it soaks in beautifully for glowing results. Plus it comes in a refillable bottle so it’s good for the environment and your pocket.

Budget luxury

Blumáin Organic Skincare Geranium & Orange Cleansing Oil, €25 @ blumainorganicskincare.ie

Blumáin Organic Skincare Geranium & Orange Cleansing Oil

Beauty therapist Sinéad Murphy has developed a range of organic and affordable skincare products, including this indulgent cleansing oil. It balances and brightens the skin as it cuts through makeup and dirt, leaving the skin feeling plump and refreshed. A lovely range that outperforms its price point.

Five a day

Garnier Body Superfood @ pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide

Garnier Body Superfood

This lightweight moisturiser immediately brightens skin and offers a radiant glow. I love the watermelon and hyaluronic acid offering, which absorbs into the skin quickly and has a fruity scent that doesn’t overpower.

Facial in a bottle

Skinician Vitamin C Elixir, €36.25 @ skinician.com and salons nationwide

Skinician Vitamin C Elixir

Just one or two drops of this new serum will give you that gorgeous post-facial glow. Vitamin C can reduce pigmentation and age spots as well as slow skin’s ageing so this is a great serum to introduce to your routine.

Power red

True Beauty by Aideen Kate Power Lipstick, €19.99 at truebeautybyak.com and McCauleys pharmacies

True Beauty by Aideen Kate Power Lipstick

This bright red lipstick is a true statement piece. Power is on the coral side of crimson and is a deeply flattering shade. Formerly part of the brand’s Lip Kit Trio, the lipstick is now available to purchase on its own, as are the liners and glosses.

Healthy glow

Clarins Ever Bronze Compact Powder, €35 @ clarins.ie

Clarins Ever Bronze Compact Powder

If you’re not ready to let go of your sunkissed summer look, this new bronzer from Clarins is worth investing in. Available in three shades, the beautifully pigmented duo powder will give a glowing sweep wherever you need it.

50 winks

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sleeping Cream, €15.49 @ pharmacies nationwide

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sleeping Cream

There’s a lot of hype going around about Neutrogena’s new sleeping mask and it is justified. The gel formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid and botanical trehalose and it refreshes and rehydrates skin while you snooze. It's not sticky and, most importantly, you won’t wake up with a ruined pillow.