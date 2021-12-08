How to know what perfumes to give as gifts this Christmas

Fragrance is my favourite Christmas gift — one that may just last till next December and makes someone think fondly of you whenever they spray it. I walk a perilous road though, as it is a subjective and personal present that some people don’t want in their air. Further, I would not recommend risking one as a Secret Santa gift — and giving something fragranced to anyone you work with may be badly received. A scent some would call 'classic' may make the recipient think you perceive them as older than they feel. Celebrity fragrances are always a ‘don’t’ unless specifically requested. Even excluding them, there’s a ridiculous breadth of choice, an olfactory ocean widening — much like the Atlantic — every year. There is often overlap between new and established scents but it’s still easy to go wrong. My bemoaning the choice won’t do much, but it may help you to learn which of this season’s launches I think are likely to raise a smile of gratitude.

Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 Eau de Parfum, from €72 for 15ml at Brown Thomas

If you’re not familiar with Le Labo then you either haven’t checked out their new concession in Brown Thomas Dublin or do not have a hipster in your life. It is a very cool brand with a clean, pared-back aesthetic (the names on the apothecary-style labels include the number of ingredients in each bottle), and cult scents, including the best-selling Santal 33, a favourite of Jodie Comer's and Alexa Chung’s. Inspired by the Japanese matcha tea culture, new addition Thé Matcha 26, is meant to encourage a moment of introspection and self-care. This is a 'skin scent': something meant for the wearer and those close to him or her. Key ingredients include fig, bergamot, bitter orange, cedarwood, sandalwood, and matcha. This fragrance sold out when it landed at Brown Thomas, but stocks are due to be replenished soon.

Jo Malone London Starlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne, €124 at counters nationwide

Jo Malone herself is the 'nose' behind this newbie, which isn’t the case with all the brand’s bestsellers (the ever-popular English Pear & Freesia and Meghan Markle’s favourite Wild Bluebell are both by Christine Nagel, current creative head of Hermès Parfums), but probably true of a few you love. Jo Malone London’s Christmas collection is filled with wonderful gifts, including the limited-edition Starlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne. Made with a sweet honey heart, the fragrance opens with yellow mandarin accords and dries to the powdery warmth of coumarin. The glass bottle is decorated with stars.

Dior Sauvage Elixir Eau de Parfum, €113.09 at brownthomas.com

Elixir is even better than the original Sauvage, to my nose. This is a concentrated version, and perhaps a good choice for a man that enjoys its predecessor. It’s both fresh and heady, with a heart of spices, a unique lavender essence and a rich, woody base.

Boss Alive Gold Collector’s Edition Eau de Parfum, €89 at selected retailers

A new limited edition of Boss Alive perfume sparkles with snowflakes and comes in a golden box. The fragrance is the same, apple and plum top notes mingle with a floral heart of jasmine sambac. The contrasting base fuses woody notes with vanilla absolute. Made in 2020 to celebrate two decades of Boss Woman, this perfume is pleasantly subtle, as though echoing Boss’s sartorial style. I would not suggest anyone buy it for their partner but it’s a nice one for female friends and relatives.

Beauty Clinic

Eau Thermale Avène Xeracalm AD Lipid-Replenishing Balm, €22.50 at selected pharmacies

Is there one cream I can buy to treat the dry skin on the face and body?

Using the same moisturiser on the face and body is something few of us try these days but if you are very dry, there are some great options. In general, the richer the moisturiser, the less comfortable it is for a normal-to-oily face. Certain types of rosacea can also feel uncomfortable under occlusive moisturisers. Eau Thermale Avène Xeracalm AD Lipid-Replenishing Balm, €22.50 at selected pharmacies, is one of my favourites for very dry skin. Xeracalm is a fragrance-free cream packed with soothing ingredients that smooth peeling and support skin’s natural moisture barrier. It has an efficient, hygienic pump-topped tube that lets you use the product up completely without it staining your bag or becoming destabilised by light or air exposure. It is also child-, baby- and eczema-safe.