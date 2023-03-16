Who could replace Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show? Here are some of those being tipped

After 14 years at the helm of the country's most-iconic late night show, Ryan Tubridy is to step down as host of The Late Late Show.

The 49 year old will present his final show on May 26, two days before he celebrates his 50th birthday.

So who could be next to step into the hot seat? We've rounded up who we think could be in line for RTÉ's most coveted gig.

Miriam O’Callaghan

Miriam O'Callaghan is the favourite

Bookies have tipped Miriam O'Callaghan as the favourite to take over The Late Late Show next season.

The Prime Time and Sunday with Miriam presenter was actually the bookies favourite to take the Late Late hotseat after Pat Kenny departed the show back in 2009, but of course, lost out to Ryan Tubridy.

The RTÉ star later told the Irish Sun not getting the gig was her "biggest and most public knockback".

The 61-year-old got her chance to host the show, however, two years ago, when Tubridy had to miss two weeks due to Covid 19.

In doing so, the Foxrock native became the first woman to host the chat show in its 58-year run.

“I made history,” she told RTÉ Guide, of the long awaited moment.

Brendan O'Connor

Brendan O'Connor speaking on the Late Late Show about the waiting periods for assessments of needs for children with disabilities.

Cork presenter Brendan O'Connor is also being tipped as a likely contender for Irish telly's biggest gig.

The 53-year-old currently presents The Brendan O'Connor Show on RTÉ radio 1 every Saturday and Sunday, and also writes for The Sunday Independent.

He has plenty of television experience, having previously presented The Saturday Night Show from 2010 to 2015, and four seasons of Cutting Edge.

Claire Byrne

Broadcaster Claire Byrne. Picture Andres Poveda

Laois journalist Claire Byrne would be a very likely contender for Tubridy's replacement.

The 47-year-old currently presents one of the country's flagship current affairs programmes, Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1, Monday to Friday from 10am and is the highest paid female presenter at the national broadcaster.

Last May, the host stepped away from her biggest TV role to date, Claire Byrne Live, which she had hosted since January 2015.

At the time, the mother of three said her decision was a result of wanting to spend more time with her family.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror she said, "I feel very strong and I feel like it took guts and courage. I feel like I took back my own power in making that call."

Jennifer Zamparelli

Jennifer Zamparelli hosting the New Year’s Eve Party on RTE1

While O'Callaghan, O'Connor and Byrne all have strong backgrounds in news and current affairs, Baldoyle's Jennifer Zamparelli would bring something different to the long-standing chat show.

The 42-year-old comes from a comedy and entertainment background, and is a popular host on RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars. She also presents a morning show on RTÉ 2FM from 9am – 12pm every weekday. She previously co-hosted one of the country's biggest radio breakfast shows, Breakfast Republic, on the same station. Zamparelli also has plenty of experience interviewing celebrities from her Republic of Telly days.

Other contenders

Tommy Tiernan could be a wildcard option for the national broadcaster

Tommy Tiernan - While Tiernan doesn't come from a journalistic background, his show The Tommy Tiernan Show has been a runaway success. The Galway comedian would be a wildcard option.

has been a runaway success. The Galway comedian would be a wildcard option. Ray D'Arcy - The second-highest paid individual at RTÉ, the 58-year-old has Saturday night chat show experience and many will remember fondly D'Arcy's stint on The Den , RTÉ's flagship children's television series, so there would be no worries about his ability to pull off The Late Late Toy Show.

, RTÉ's flagship children's television series, so there would be no worries about his ability to pull off Sarah McInerney - The popular RTÉ Drivetime host would likely be a popular choice if she were to replace her afternoon radio slot for the prime-time Friday night show. Known for her razor-sharp interviewing skills, the Galway broadcaster would be unlikely to go easy on guests.