The Apprentice: Meet the Irish rugby player and 'corporate panther' hoping to win

Conor Gilsenan from Mullingar says he is hard working and 'hyper-motivated by money' — he's among the 16 candidates on the new series which starts this evening
The Apprentice: Meet the Irish rugby player and 'corporate panther' hoping to win

Conor Gilsenan among the 16 contestants on The Apprentice. Pictures: (left) Brendan Moran, Sportsfile; (right) Ray Burmiston/BBC

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 11:26
Caroline Delaney and Danielle Desouza

Former professional rugby player, Conor Gilsenan, is up against an ex-RAF member, a nursery owner and a man who hopes to become one of the "bad boys of the bath bomb world" in his bid to get cash from Alan Sugar in the new series of The Apprentice.

Series 16 of the BBC show will see 16 entrepreneurs battle it out to win £250,000 worth of investment into their business.

Former Connacht, Leinster, and London Irish player, Conor, 28, is a sales executive and 'part time publican' living in London. He says he has a record for getting deals done and reckons he'll win the series.

His former teammates are sure to be watching out for him too: 

@SixNationsU20
@SixNationsU20

Conor retired from professional rugby in September 2020 due to injury. He then started a new career in tech sales and last autumn launched a pop-up bar with fellow former London Irish player Topsy Ojo.

Conor has pub trade experience — his parents, Con and Joan, are proprietors of Con's Bar on Dominick Street in Mullingar.

Alan Sugar with the candidates (back row left to right) Ashkay Thakrar, Stephanie Afflek, Aaron Willis, Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, Alex Short, Amy Anzel, (middle row left to right standing) Harry Mahmood, Kathryn Louise Burn, Conor Gilsenan, Harpreet Kaur, (bottom row left to right sitting) Akeem Bundu-Kamara, Nick Showering, Brittany Carter, Shama Amin, Navid Sole and Sophie Wilding. Picture: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire
Alan Sugar with the candidates (back row left to right) Ashkay Thakrar, Stephanie Afflek, Aaron Willis, Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, Alex Short, Amy Anzel, (middle row left to right standing) Harry Mahmood, Kathryn Louise Burn, Conor Gilsenan, Harpreet Kaur, (bottom row left to right sitting) Akeem Bundu-Kamara, Nick Showering, Brittany Carter, Shama Amin, Navid Sole and Sophie Wilding. Picture: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire

His competitors are:

  • Harry Mahmood, 35, a regional operations manager from the West Midlands, who describes himself as the "Asian version of Lord Sugar".

He said he hopes to work with Lord Sugar to develop his business and become "the bad boys of the bath bomb world together".

  • Alex Short, 27, the owner of a commercial cleaning company in Hertford.

Short left school after the first year of sixth form and is on route to tripling his turnover.

He said: "I would compare myself to a Ferrari, shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire and I'm coming for you".

  • Shama Amin has said she wants to "be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there".

The 41-year-old mother of five and children's day nursery owner from Bradford added that "being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf," means she understands the challenges they face.

  • Ashkay Thakrar, 28, the owner of a digital marketing company, is hopeful that his ability to speak seven languages will serve him well on the show.

He said his friends "call me AK47 because I'm a killer salesperson" and has claimed that his first word as a newborn was "profit".

Thakrar has also said that sleeping is a "waste of time" as it goes against the reason he believes he was put on Earth — to make money.

  • Aaron Willis, a flight operations instructor and ex-RAF member

  • Akeem Bundu-Kamara, a strategy manager for a financial firm

  • Amy Anzel, a beauty brand owner

  • Brittany Carter, a hotel front of house manager. 

  • Francesca Kennedy Wallbank a sustainability company owner

  • Harpreet Kaur, a dessert parlour owner

  • Kathryn Louise Burn owns an online pyjama store

  • Navid Sole, a pharamacist

  • Nick Showering, finance manager

  • Sophie Wilding owns a boutique cocktail bar

and

  • Stephanie Affleck, owns an online children's store.

The Apprentice airs this evening, January 6, at 9pm on BBC One and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Read More

Irish couple secure Dragons' Den deal for their anti-roll baby changing mat

More in this section

Are you an LGBT* writer or poet in Cork? This kids' book call-out is for you Are you an LGBT* writer or poet in Cork? This kids' book call-out is for you
Irish Album of the Year nominations: For Those I Love, Villagers and Bicep among favourites Irish Album of the Year nominations: For Those I Love, Villagers and Bicep among favourites
Robert Maxwell biography among five Costa Book Prize 2021 category winners Robert Maxwell biography among five Costa Book Prize 2021 category winners
The Apprenticeyou're firedPlace: MullingarPerson: Conor GilsenanPerson: Alan SugarPerson: Ashkay ThakrarPerson: Aaron WillisPerson: francesca kennedyPerson: harry mahmoodPerson: alex shortPerson: amy anzelPerson: kathryn louise burnPerson: harpreet kaurPerson: akeem bundu-kamaraPerson: nick showeringPerson: Brittany CarterPerson: stephanie affleckPerson: sophie wildingPerson: navid solePerson: shama aminPerson: Topsy OjoOrganisation: Con's BarOrganisation: 301 bar
<p>Matthew and Laura will not be in the opening episode of Dancing with the Stars</p>

Matthew MacNabb has Covid-19 and will miss first week of Dancing with the Stars

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices