Thursday TV Tips: Bridgerton, Line of Duty and Call the Midwife up for awards

The [British] National Television Awards 2021

UTV, 7.30pm

Normal People is up against Bridgerton, Des and It’s a Sin in the New Drama category. Line of Duty is in the Returning Drama category along with Unforgotten, Call the Midwife, and the fourth-series of The Crown. And Adrian Dunbar is in the Drama Performance category.

9/11: The Final Secrets

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Documentary following the work of a team from New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who identify the victims of the September 11 attacks from the fragments of human remains found in the debris of the World Trade Center.

Glow Up Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Glow Up Ireland Picture: Ruth Medjber

Nine makeup artists rummage through a selection of pre-owned or upcycled objects for a sustainable TikTok challenge. Ireland’s biggest beauty influencer Keilidh Cashell is the guest judge this week.

Edward Carson and the Fall of Oscar Wilde

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Irish playwright, novelist, essayist, poet and wit, Oscar Fingal O'Flahertie Wills Wilde,

In 1895 Oscar Wilde fought a spectacular duel in court with his fellow Irishman, and Dubliner, Edward Carson.

The trial resulted from an ongoing feud between Wilde and the Marquess of Queensberry who was enraged at the love affair between Wilde and his son, Lord Alfred Douglas. On the opening night of The Importance of Being Earnest Queensberry had left a card at Wilde’s club accusing him of being a “somdomite”. Rejecting good advice to simply tear up the card Wilde sued the Marquess for libel.

Queensberry instructed the up-and-coming lawyer Carson to defend the case. Wilde knew Carson from their young days as fellow students at Trinity College, Dublin. When told that Carson would be against him, he is reported to have said: “No doubt he will perform his task with all the added bitterness of an old friend”.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Netflix

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. Netflix

In 1962, few believed Cassius Clay would become the heavyweight champion of the world. [He announced in March 1964 that he no longer would be known as Cassius Clay but as Muhammad Ali] But Malcolm X, the Nation of Islam's most high-profile figure, saw his potential. Based on sources including Malcolm's papers and FBI records, this is a glimpse at the public and private lives of two icons and the tumultuous period in US history they helped to shape.