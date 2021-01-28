Mother of Ballincollig fundraising hero Oliver Lynch to appear on the Late Late Show

Oliver Lynch raised €31,000 for charity. 

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 14:33

Among the lineup of guests tomorrow night on The Late Late Show will be Alison Lynch, the mother of Ballincollig boy Oliver Lynch, who won the hearts of the nation by completing a 5,000m fundraising walk, while living with cerebral palsy.

Completing the feat in increments of 100 metres, Oliver's spirit helped him rally his community and city to his side, on the way to raising €31,000 for the CUH Charity, Dogs for the Disabled and Enable Ireland.

Lynch will be appearing to accept the Axa Community Heroes honour on her son's behalf, alongside four other finalists that have been overcoming odds to go above and beyond at a difficult time for everybody.

Oliver Lynch, Ballincollig, Cork, completing the final 100m of his 5,000m fundraising walk during lockdown. Picture Denis Minihane.
Oliver Lynch, Ballincollig, Cork, completing the final 100m of his 5,000m fundraising walk during lockdown. Picture Denis Minihane.

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan will speak with host Ryan Tubridy about her first week of treatment in Maryland in the US, for what she hopes will be a process that will prolong her life and afford her more time with her family. She joins the show remotely, with Tubridy continuing the conversation at RTÉ's studios in Dublin.

RTÉ's Northern Editor Tommie Gorman will be joining Tubridy to discuss Covid-19 and the border issue, as well as looking back at his four-decade career in reporting and radio, while Wellerman singer and TikTok sea-shanty star Nathan Evans will talk about his meteoric rise to fame.

