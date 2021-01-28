Thursday TV Tips: Huge debt, credit card, rent, childcare — it's hard learning How To Be Good With Money

— plus all to play for in Dingle; and do you need your mortifying moments magically erased?
How to be Good with Money: The Murphy family. Rachel and James and their two young daughters, Robyn and Willow, live in Clondalkin in Dublin

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 12:15
Caroline Delaney

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, 8pm, BT Sport

Ear To The Ground

RTÉ One, 7pm

Is it possible to both expand your herd while at the same time increasing the amount of wildlife on your farm? Darragh Mc Cullough visits the dairy farm of Bryan Daniels in Kilkenny. And Helen Carroll meets farmers in Wexford who could be facing a second compulsory purchase order.

An Cumann

TG4, 8pm

Corca Dhuibhne youngsters have home advantage as they play in the Munster Championship u16 semi-final for the very first time.

An Cumann (Rugbaí Chorca Dhuibhne)
An Cumann (Rugbaí Chorca Dhuibhne)

How To Be Good With Money

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Meet the Murphy family. Rachel and James and their two young daughters, Robyn and Willow, live in Clondalkin in Dublin. The couple are saddled with huge debt. They borrowed for a wedding and a car, and are struggling to make a dent in their credit card balance. Along with all the debt they have big outgoings including rent and childcare.

Rachel and James long to give the girls stability by owning their own home.

But financial expert, Eoin McGee, drops the bombshell that if their finances remain the same, the Murphys won’t be in a position to buy for ten years. So they make a massive decision for their young family.

Clear History

RTÉ 2, 9.35pm

Comedians, Gearoid Farrelly and Sinead Quinlan, put comically cringy moments from their personal histories on public display.

Opposing teams will re-live iconic moments from the nation’s history as well as their own personal embarrassments, hoping to make them much funnier the second time around.

Members of the public get an opportunity to have their own mortifying moments ‘cleared from history’.

Resident Alien — pilot episode

Sky One, 9pm

Based on the Dark Horse comic series, Alan Tudyk (Rogue One, Firefly) is Harry Vanderspeegle — a small-town Colorado doctor who’s totally not an alien. This sci-fi comedy follows crash-landed alien Harry as he poses as a human — unconvincingly. He has to solve a local murder as well as important questions such as: 'Are human beings worth saving?' and 'Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?'

Jamie Dornan to star in BBC thriller set in Australian Outback

