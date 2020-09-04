Friday's TV highlights: The Late Late returns, Leinster and Munster face-off, and Mulan lands at last

Ryan Tubrdy is back on The Late Late Show tonight. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 11:52 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Sport 

Rugby action features the Pro14 semi-final clash Leinster v Munster (Eir Sport, ko 7.35pm). Derry City v Dundalk (RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm) is given extra spice by the interesting managerial situation at the Louth club. 

The UEFA Nations League includes Netherlands v Poland (Virgin Two, ko 7.45pm).

Gogglebox 

Channel 4, 9pm 

The couch-bound critics are back for a new series, with Covid still looming large among the shows they've been watching.

The Romantics And Us With Simon Schama 

BBC Two, 9pm 

William Blake takes centre-stage in the first episode of a three-part series on the artistic movement that had a profound effect on the wider society. The affable presenter is joined by hip-hop artist Testament to look at how Blake laid the groundwork for the Romantics. Figures such as Mary Wollstonecraft, Percy Bysshe Shelley and Theodore Gericault also feature.

Soul America 

BBC Four, 9.30pm 

New three-part history of soul music in the US. Episode one travels through Alabama, Memphis, and Detroit showing how the music helped project a sophisticated image of black people in the 1960s, an era where racism was very much a part of American life.

The Late Late Show 

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

A new series begins with an eclectic mix of guests: Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Dr Ronan Glynn, paddleboarders Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney, and the fishermen rescued them. But yes, all we really want to know is how Covid will affect the Toy Show.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things 

Netflix 

Kerry actress Jessie Buckley features among a stellar cast in this typically offbeat film from Charlie Kaufman. Critics have been giving it high ratings all round, but be warned that its strange tale won't be for everyone. 

Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette and David Thewlis.also star 

Away 

Netflix 

It may look like a space adventure, but in the early stages at least, the Hilary Swank-led series is just as much a family drama. 

She's the astronaut commanding an international crew on the first mission to Mars, and faces that familiar Job v Family dilemma as she leaves her husband and teenage daughter behind. As such, it packs more of an emotional punch than the average space procedural.

Mulan 

Disney+ 

Following the Covid-inspired cancellation of a conventional big-screen release, this live-action remake has landed on Disney's streaming service instead. Subscribers will need to pay an extra €21.99 to watch what is a highly-entertaining adventure for the over-12s.

The biggest and best TV shows to watch this autumn

