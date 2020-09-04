Scene & Heard: Jessie Buckley features in big streaming shows

TV PICKS: It's a big day for the streaming services, with several big shows on the roster to be rolled out. Among them is I'm Thinking of Ending Things, on Netflix, starring Kerry actress Jessie Buckley alongside the likes of Jesse Plemons and Toni Collette.

Critics have been giving the film high ratings all round, but be warned that Charlie Kaufman's (Anomalisa, etc) strange and surreal tale won't be for everyone.

A more conventional choice is Away, the astronaut drama starring Hilary Swank as the commander of an expedition to Mars.

Reviews have been lukewarm for this, but the public will probably be more forgiving than the critics.

The worlds of cinema and TV merge further with the arrival of Mulan on Disney+ today, following the Covid-inspired cancellation of a conventional big-screen release.

It will be interesting to hear how many punters are willing to pay the €21.99 extra to watch the live-action version of the animated classic.

In fairness, it is well made, and is likely to provide 115 minutes of decent diversion for the over-12s.

GIG WISE: The Kino in Cork is one of the venues that has been able to put on gigs in recent times, with many of its 50-capacity events selling out.

For instance, tickets are already gone for the appearance of Cork sibling trio True Tides next Friday (Sept 11), but at the time of writing there were some still available for both of Gemma Dunleavy's shows on Saturday, Sept 26.

Also in Cork, Triskel has announced two shows featuring a collaboration between Ye Vagabonds and Kerry concertina player Cormac Begley, on Saturday, Nov 19.

The same venue is also hosting a series of string quartet events as part of the commemorations for 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven, beginning with two afternoon concerts from the Lir Quartet next Saturday (Sept 19).

FILM TIPS: It hasn't been all facemasks on the red carpet, but the Venice Film Festival got under way earlier this week promising to adhere to all sorts of Covid-era guidelines.

Organisers of similar events around the world – including in Ireland – will be keeping a close eye on how the Lido-based festival is handled, with face coverings, socially-distant attendees and contact-tracing.

There are fewer big films around for festivals such as Venice to show, but interesting offerings include Alex Gibney's serial-killer documentary Crazy, Not Insane, and Pedro Almodóvar’s short film The Human Voice.

In the Venice of the north, aka Cork, the city's Gate Cinema is among the venues showing Black Panther, in the wake of the death from colon cancer of its star Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther is showing in several cinemas again following the death of Chadwick Boseman, centre.

Over at Triskel, the programme has expanded to showings from Thursday to Saturday, including this weekend's film, Who You Think I Am, a French psychological thriller starring Juliette Binoche.

FESTIVAL TIME: The main incarnation of Galway International Arts Festival may have been scuppered by Covid, but organisers have repurposed an 'Autumn Edition' programme which kicked off this week with the unveiling of the impressive Mirror Pavilion at Claddagh Quay.

Other upcoming events as part of the festival include the latest instalment of the Rooms series Enda Walsh has been doing in Galway for the past seven years, running at the theatre at NUI Galway from next Wednesday.

Further south along the coast, Cape Clear's storytelling festival takes place online this weekend, with free storytelling sessions from Irish and international contributors at capeclearstorytelling.com.

Des O'Driscoll