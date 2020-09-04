Munster vs Leinster: The key battles that will determine the PRO14 semi-final

Game Management

Four quality half-backs on parade tonight but for many, Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan still has plenty to prove.

A second Gilbert Golden Boot picked up this week as the PRO14’s leading points scorer goes some way towards that but Hanrahan goes head to head with Johnny Sexton and the Ireland captain’s ability to move his team around the field and deliver clutch kicks off the tee put him head and shoulders above his rivals in Europe never mind Ireland.

Hanrahan has good form but he will be at his most dangerous flat to the line if he can get quick ball from half-back partner Conor Murray and play at a fast tempo.

Stop Stander

Sexton described the breakdown in the first Leinster-Munster game on August 22 as chaos with referees guided by new interpretations of the contact area.

CJ Stander pictured at Munster's training base in UL earlier this week. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Chaos it may have been but it was Munster who adapted best and there is no disguising Leinster’s objective to nullify the threat posed by CJ Stander's jackaling in particular, deploying chop-tackle supremo Will Connors at openside to cut off the supply of their misery at source in the carry.

The Aerial Contest

Munster got their delivery of the high ball from Conor Murray and the chase from Keith Earls and Andrew Conway in particular spot on in the first match with Leinster, turning the first night back in competitive rugby into something of a nightmare for the less than secure home full-back Jordan Larmour.

Surprisingly, Larmour has been given a second chance ahead of the dependable Rob Kearney and Leinster will be hoping he can deliver the sort of performance he showed he can produced under the bomb during an immaculate outing for Ireland in the Yokohama rain against Scotland at last autumn’s World Cup.