The biggest and best TV shows to watch this autumn

The South Westerlies

RTÉ One, Sunday (Sept 6)

Orla Brady in The Southwesterlies on RTÉ.

In these strange times, where drama series have to navigate choppy waters between Covid restrictions and tight budgets, the pressure really is on for those that make it across the line to really have an impact.

At least this six-part show was filmed before we even knew what a coronavirus was, and an impressive cast did their bit in locations such as Wicklow town, Cork and Oslo. Familiar faces in the tale of a Norwegian windfarm company setting up on the Irish coast include Orla Brady, Eileen Walsh, Steve Wall and Patrick Bergin.

The Deceived

Virgin One, Monday (Sept 7)

Back before he became the most famous Kildare footballer in the whole world, emerging young actor Paul Mescal was cast in this gothic thriller.

Penned by Derry Girls' writer Lisa McGee and her hubby Tobias Beer, another rising Irish star Emmett J Scanlan plays the charismatic college lecturer that becomes entwined with one of his students.

Originally broadcast on Channel 5 in the UK a few weeks ago, it's closer to grand than great.

Utopia

Amazon Prime Video, September 25

Despite heaps of critical acclaim, the original Channel 4 version of this conspiracy thriller never got the attention or audience it deserved back in 2013.

Since then, we 've hardly even seen Irish actress Fiona O'Shaughnessy – excellent in the role of Jessica Hyde. This eight-part American revamp has been mired in development problems, with HBO dropping the project back in 2018.

Amazon drafted in Gone Girl's Gillian Flynn on writing duties, and the best-known member of the cast is John Cusack. We're told it will be less violent than the British version, but fingers crossed they get the rest of it right.

Singapore Grip

Virgin One, tbc

Colm Meaney and Charles Dance are the elder statesmen in the lead roles of this adaptation of JG Farrell’s satirical novel. Part of Farrell's 'Empire Trilogy', it focuses on a British family living in Singapore in 1941 as the Japanese invade.

The title of the show comes from a sexual maneuver local prostitutes were famed for doing while straddling a man. Of course, Farrell himself drowned at the age of 44 while fishing at Sheeps Head in West Cork.

Bishop Eamonn Casey – Shepherd or Wolf?

RTÉ One, tbc

Bishop Eamon Casey outside his home in Firies near Killarney in 1974. Picture by Donal MacMonagle

Even by the standards of Irish bishops, Eamonn Casey was fondly looked on by many Irish people. A charming smile, a fondness for fast cars, and an involvement in international social justice campaigns helped convince many that the Kerryman was one of the good eggs.

His downfall began when it was revealed he had fathered a son with American woman Annie Murphy, and this investigation by Anne Sheridan looks at subsequent allegations of child abuse.

Roadkill

BBC One, tbc

Hugh Laurie made more than enough money in House that he hasn't needed to keep himself too busy in recent years, so it'll be good to see him in the role of a Tory politician in this new four-part political thriller.

Scandals swirl around a character who looks gloriously immune to them all, but he looks as if he has way too many skeletons to keep that cupboard door closed for ever. Cork actress Sarah Greene also features.

The Playbook

Netflix, Sept 22

This indepth look at the lives of prominent coaches is very US-centric, but it will still be of big interest for anyone with an interest in coaching or sports in general.

“We are never going to be victims."



Doc Rivers reflects on the 2014 Donald Sterling scandal in The Playbook, premiering Sept 22 pic.twitter.com/YtGgGn6ITt — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2020

Among those revealing their philosophies and critical moments are Patrick Mouratoglou, coach of Serena Williams; the hugely successful Jill Ellis of the US women's soccer team; and the more familiar José Mourinho, who hopefully be back to winning ways with Spurs by the time this series appears.

Christy Ring: The Greatest

RTÉ One, tbc

Christy Ring features in a major new documentary.

It's somewhat surprising that it has taken this long to produce a major documentary on the man widely accepted as being hurling's greatest exponent.

But the centenary of the Cloyne-man's birth is a fine excuse to do it this year, and it'll probably have been worth waiting for, since many of those involved were also behind the magnificent series The Game in 2018.

Raised by Wolves

Tbc

Though it has already started in the US, no broadcaster on this side of the Atlantic has yet been confirmed for Ridley Scott's sci-fii drama.

Usually, HBO dramas such as this end up in the Sky stable, which would give Irish viewers a chance to see Niamh Algar from Mullingar in her first big international role.

The plot revolves around two androids who are raising human children on a strange planet, where religious differences threaten to tear the society apart.

Lodging With Lucy

Virgin One, Sept 28

Instead of Lucy Kennedy moving into celebrities' homes for a few days, this season's twist has the stars spending a night in her gaff. The first episode, in particular, should attract a huge audience as it features the beloved Paul McGrath.

His Dark Materials

BBC One, tbc

Season one of the adaptation of Philip Pullman's novels may have been a bit patchy, but it had more than enough to bring us back for more.

Readers of the books will already know the plot of a series taken from The Subtle Knife, as the main children's ability to move between each other's worlds comes to the fore and Lyra joins up with Will Parry.

Adult Material

Channel 4, tbc

Four-part drama series about a mother-of-three who has been working in the UK's porn industry for years, until an encounter threatens to derail her career and personal life.

The Undoing

Tbc, October

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play a married couple in New York in this drama series due to drop on HBO on October 25.

A violent death and a series of revelations throws their lives into turmoil, and she's forced to flee with their daughter. Presumably, it will pop up on Sky Atlantic on this side of the pond.

Small Axe

BBC One, tbc

British director Steve McQueen has impressed with films such as 12 Years A Slave and Shame, and in this five-part series of TV movies looks at aspects of life for the West Indian community in London from the late 1960s up to the 1980s.

The title of the anthology comes from the Jamaican proverb you may have heard in the Bob Marley song: 'If you are the big tree, we are the small axe."

John Boyega of Star Wars fame is among the leads, with his film telling the true story of Leroy Logan, who joined the Metropolitan Police after seeing two racist bobbies assaulting his father, and was instrumental in helping reform the force from within.

The Mandalorian

Disney+, October 30

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns in October.

The space western continues for a second season that is unlikely to narrow the divide between those who think it's Star Wars-by-numbers and fans who consider it a brilliant addition to the franchise.

Grayson Perry's Big American Roadtrip

Channel 4, tbc

The British artist may have attracted plenty coverage over the years for his penchant for wearing women's clothes, but his recent career as a TV presenter has shown him to be an insightful and urbane commentator on modern society.

In this three-part show, he drives a custom-built motorbike through the US, speaking to a diverse range of people in advance of the upcoming election. Identity, race, money and class are all in the mix as he explores what seems to be a very polarised nation.

The Crown

Netflix, Nov 15

Olivia Colman and co probably haven't been as convincing as their predecessors, so some viewers will be glad to hear that season four is their final foray in the royal roles.

The show will begin in the late 1970s, with Princess Diana among the new characters, while there's many the Irishman will be conflicted by the presence of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.