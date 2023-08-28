Midweek Meals: Five lunch-box-friendly recipes for back-to-school season

Lunchbox scones
These light scones with crisp crumbly edges are delicious with clotted cream and jam
Servings12
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
225g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting
pinch of fine sea salt
pinch of baking powder
40g caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling
75g butter, diced
1 egg, lightly beaten
3 tbsp buttermilk, plus a little extra
Method
Preheat the oven to 220°C.
Sift the flour into a bowl with the salt and baking powder, then stir in the sugar and rub in the butter. The best way to do this is to pick the mixture up with your fingertips and lightly rub it together before letting it fall back into the bowl.
Repeat this until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.
Beat the egg with the buttermilk. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients. Using a palette knife, gently and quickly stir the liquid into the flour. When it begins to come together, finish it with your hands – the dough should be soft but not sticky. If it seems a little dry, add a bit more buttermilk, 1 teaspoon at a time.
Lightly flour the work surface. Turn the dough out onto it and pat into a circle about 2.5cm thick.
Cut into triangles with a sharp knife or stamp into 5cm rounds with a cutter, giving it a sharp tap – don’t twist it, just lift it up and push the dough out. Carry on until you are left with all the trimmings, then bring these back together to roll out again until you can cut out the last scone.
Arrange the scones on a baking sheet lined with non-stick baking paper and brush the tops with buttermilk, then sprinkle with a little more sugar.
Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes, until well-risen and golden brown. Leave to cool for at least 10 minutes on a wire rack.
Serve with butter/cream and jam.
Jolene Cox’s Oaty Banana Bakes
No sugar needed for these tasty oaty banana bakes
Servings8
Preparation Time 8 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 28 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
3 ripe bananas
200g rolled oats
100g butter melted
100g raisins (optional)
1 egg, beaten
4 tbsp maple/golden syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C and line 13 × 9 inch baking tray.
Mash the bananas and add the wet ingredients to a large bowl.
Mix in raisins and rolled oats. Pour the mix onto your baking tray, spreading out evenly to the edges.
Bake for 20 minutes and remove the tray to a wire rack. Once cooled, slice into portions.
Caitlin Ruth’s Greek Salad
A tasty salad for school or work lunches
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 5 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
¼ cucumber, peeled, seeds scraped out and cut into chunks
¼ block feta, crumbled
8 kalamata olives, stones removed
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp wine (or other) vinegar
Pinch salt
Pinch dried oregano
A bit of thinly sliced red onion (optional)
Method
- Mix all of the ingredients together.
Decant into a well-sealed container.
Accompany with some baguette that has been buttered.
Lunch box quesadillas
Forget the sandwiches, and pack some tasty quesadillas for the kids this school year
Servings1
Preparation Time 8 mins
Cooking Time 4 mins
Total Time 12 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
2 corn or flour tortillas
100g Cheddar cheese, grated
1 half of a roasted red pepper, finely chopped – I used jarred Spanish peppers
20g sweetcorn kernels
a small handful parsley, finely chopped – optional
Method
Heat a pan dry without any oil.
Place one of your tortillas onto your work surface and sprinkle it with half of the cheese. Place the other ingredients on top and then add the rest of the cheese. Top this with the remaining tortilla and press down lightly.
Gently slide the tortilla sandwich onto your hot pan. I use a wide fish slice to do this. Allow it to cook in the dry pan for about two minutes on each side or until the cheese has melted. You can press it down slightly with the fish slice as it is cooking to make it more compact.
Remove from the pan and once cool cut into eight wedges, then pop into a lunch box.
Orla McAndrew’s Puff Pastry Bites
A tasty treat for school lunchboxes
Servings8
Preparation Time 8 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 33 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
1 sheet of puff pastry
1 egg, beaten with a little water
1 apple, grated
Cheddar cheese
Tomato relish or ketchup
Ham, chicken, chorizo
Method
Preheat the oven to 190°C.
Cut a rectangle of puff pastry into eight squares.
Brush the edges with egg wash. Grate some apple and cheddar cheese into the centre, add a dollop of relish or tomato sauce, sprinkle on some cooked ham, chicken or chorizo and grab the edges of the pastry to make a little parcel.
Bake for 25 minutes and allow to cool before packing into lunchboxes.