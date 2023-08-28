Midweek Meals: Five lunch-box-friendly recipes for back-to-school season

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C.

Sift the flour into a bowl with the salt and baking powder, then stir in the sugar and rub in the butter. The best way to do this is to pick the mixture up with your fingertips and lightly rub it together before letting it fall back into the bowl.

Repeat this until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Beat the egg with the buttermilk. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients. Using a palette knife, gently and quickly stir the liquid into the flour. When it begins to come together, finish it with your hands – the dough should be soft but not sticky. If it seems a little dry, add a bit more buttermilk, 1 teaspoon at a time.

Lightly flour the work surface. Turn the dough out onto it and pat into a circle about 2.5cm thick.

Cut into triangles with a sharp knife or stamp into 5cm rounds with a cutter, giving it a sharp tap – don’t twist it, just lift it up and push the dough out. Carry on until you are left with all the trimmings, then bring these back together to roll out again until you can cut out the last scone.

Arrange the scones on a baking sheet lined with non-stick baking paper and brush the tops with buttermilk, then sprinkle with a little more sugar.

Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes, until well-risen and golden brown. Leave to cool for at least 10 minutes on a wire rack.