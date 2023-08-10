Top 8: Which of these shop-bought yoghurts is top of the culture club?

Creamy, thick yoghurt is the subject of this week’s survey. The good news is that it’s full of protein for good health.

But what about the difference between Greek yoghurt (which suggests thick and creamy), kefir, and Skyr, and some low-fat versions?

Whatever about the fat content, the protein content is more important as it satisfies us, keeping us going until our next meal.

Unsurprisingly, dairy produce is often included in science-backed weight loss diets. If we’re not hungry, we don’t snack as much.

Yoghurt was discovered when bacteria in the air transformed milk — today selected bacteria are mainly added in factories to ensure the texture and taste consumers like.

Yoghurt can make easy desserts with fresh fruit topped with ground hazelnuts and almonds (which add to protein content) or make a delicious quick breakfast (the nuts can be ground and kept for a week).

Yoghurt makes good shakes too, served with seasonal fruit, or spooned into ice-cream cones with favourite toppings.

Any dish that cream is called for can be substituted with Greek-style yoghurt.

It is excellent to tone down hot dishes, but don’t heat it; add to the dish when serving or on the side.

Aldi Brooklea Greek-Style Yogurt 1kg €1.69

Made in Britain, this has a pleasant, thick, creamy texture and no acidic kick. At 3.1%, it has quite low protein content with 10% fats. A good introduction to yoghurt at a reasonable price and a good base for fruit desserts. (Lidl makes a good one, too with 4.6% protein €1.99).

Score: 8.5

Lidl Milbona Fat-Free Skyr 450g €1.99

This Icelandic-style yoghurt has 11% protein – the highest of our selection - and is deliciously creamy due to the amount of straining done to make it thicker than others. Fat-free, this one has a natural texture that holds its shape. Very good for layered desserts instead of cream (which has under 3% protein). With the mildest tang, it is good sandwiched with fruit in a sponge cake. Made in Germany.

Score: 9.5

Dunnes Natural Greek Yogurt 450g €1.79

Made in Greece, this has a decent 6.2% protein and 10% fats. It has been strained enough to produce a thick, creamy texture with very little tang. It is delicious on the side with spicy dishes or added at the last minute to curries, stews and soups to thicken sauces.

Score: 9.5

Velvet Cloud Irish Sheep’s Milk Yogurt 450g €4.75

Tasters expected a deep tang from a sheep’s milk product but did not get it. With protein of 5.3% and fats low enough at 5.8%, the good balance resulted in a lovely light, natural freshness in the flavour and a creamy middle-weight texture. Made in Co Mayo, a very good Irish product.

Score: 9.5

Glenisk Organic Protein Yogurt 500g €2.99

Recovered from a devastating fire two years ago, this Co Offaly company is back on form. This protein yoghurt has a high 10% protein with no fat, strained like Skyr, for a perfect, creamy texture. Always a champion of organic, this and their other yoghurt products are well worth the money.

Score: 9.5

Glenilen Farm Gut Health Kefir 350g €2

With a fair 5.5% protein and low fats of 0.4%, Kefir is a grain used to ferment milk, usually for a longer time than many yoghurts, and so can be more potent. Light and runny, it has a pleasant sweetness. Made in Drimoleague by the adventurous and forward-thinking Kingstons, this is a terrific addition to its range. Try over chilli-based dishes, or add grated chocolate and ice for a cool drink.

Score: 9

Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Low-Fat Greek-Style Natural Live Yogurt 1kg €2

With protein at 5.2% and fats at 2.8%, this is deliciously creamy with a very slight tang. Pour over seasonal fruit, or sprinkle with granola for an easy, nutritious breakfast or dessert.

Score: 8

M&S 0% fat Greek-Style Live Yogurt 1kg €3

High protein of 8.3% and fats of 0.4% give plenty of sustaining protein in a light, slightly runny, creamy texture with a slight tang. The Greek-style yoghurt has 4.1% protein and 9.6% fats and is creamier. Made in Britain.

Score: 8