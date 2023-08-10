Top 8: Which of these shop-bought yoghurts is top of the culture club?

Creamy, thick yoghurt is the subject of this week’s survey. The good news is that it’s full of protein for good health.
But what about the difference between Greek yoghurt (which suggests thick and creamy), kefir, and Skyr, and some low-fat versions?
Whatever about the fat content, the protein content is more important as it satisfies us, keeping us going until our next meal.
Unsurprisingly, dairy produce is often included in science-backed weight loss diets. If we’re not hungry, we don’t snack as much.
Yoghurt was discovered when bacteria in the air transformed milk — today selected bacteria are mainly added in factories to ensure the texture and taste consumers like.
Yoghurt can make easy desserts with fresh fruit topped with ground hazelnuts and almonds (which add to protein content) or make a delicious quick breakfast (the nuts can be ground and kept for a week).
Yoghurt makes good shakes too, served with seasonal fruit, or spooned into ice-cream cones with favourite toppings.
Any dish that cream is called for can be substituted with Greek-style yoghurt.
It is excellent to tone down hot dishes, but don’t heat it; add to the dish when serving or on the side.