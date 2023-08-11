Colm O'Gorman: Greek Chicken Gyros

Method

Peel and grate the garlic. Add it to a bowl, along with the rest of the ingredients for the marinade, and mix to combine. Add the chicken mini fillets and stir to coat the meat in the marinade. Marinate for at least two hours, or overnight if you have the time.

Peel the potatoes and cut them into chips. Rinse the chips in a colander under a cold tap and pop them into a pot of salted boiling water. Bring the pan back to the boil and blanch the chips for three minutes. Drain and then let them sit in the colander for a few minutes to evaporate off the water.

Pop the chips back into the pan and toss them in one tablespoon of olive oil. Place them in the basket of your air fryer. Air fry at 240°Celsius until they are golden and cooked through. This will take anything from 15 to 20 minutes depending upon your air fryer. Remove the basket and toss the chips every five minutes or so to make sure they cook evenly.

If you do not have an air fryer, you can cook the chips in your oven. Prepare them as above, before spreading the chips out in a single layer on an oven tray. Pop them in an oven heated to 240°Celsius and cook for ten minutes, before turning the chips once and cooking another ten minutes or until they are crisp and golden all over.

Next, prepare the yogurt and mint sauce. Wash and very finely shred the mint leaves. Peel and grate the garlic. Add those to a bowl along with the rest of the ingredients and combine thoroughly. Taste and add more seasoning or lemon juice if required. Set aside for now.

Time now to cook the chicken. Heat a heavy-based non-stick pan over a high heat and add a tablespoon or two of olive oil. When the oil is shimmering, remove the chicken from the marinade and add it to the pan. Do not shake the marinade off the chicken before you fry it; you need to cook the chicken coated with that lovely marinade.

Reduce the heat just a little and cook the chicken for three to four minutes before turning it over. It should have a nice golden colour on the cooked side now — if not, just give it another minute before turning it over. Once turned, panfry for another three minutes until the chicken is cooked through but still nice and moist. Remove from the pan when done and let it rest loosely covered in foil for a few minutes.

While the chicken is cooking, prepare the salad. Peel and thinly slice the red onion. Wash all the salad vegetables. Cut the lettuce crossways into 1cm wide strips and the tomatoes into quarters. Slice the cucumber, and then stack the slices on top of each other and cut those into strips. Wash and roughly chop the flat-leaf parsley. Put the prepared salad vegetables and the parsley into a bowl, along with a tablespoon of lemon juice and two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Add a little flaky sea salt and a grind of black pepper. Toss the salad and taste, adding more seasoning if required.

Warm the flatbreads. Your chips should also be ready by now, so time to assemble the gyros.