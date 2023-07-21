Colm O'Gorman: Air-fryer chicken tenders with a rich honey & chilli yoghurt sauce

These tasty air-fried chicken tenders are wonderfully quick and easy to make.

For this recipe, I serve them in toasted pittas with a herb salad, and a honey and chilli yoghurt sauce.

I finish the dish with some thinly sliced red onions and a splash of chilli sauce. Use your favourite chilli sauce; something a little sweet would be perfect.

I use a caramel sriracha sauce from Chimac which is fabulous, but a regular sriracha would also work well.

For convenience, I use chicken mini fillets for this recipe. It saves having to cut regular chicken breast into strips, but it also looks and tastes great.

This chicken is crisp and golden on the outside, but tender and moist in the centre. Two to three chicken tenders per person are plenty, especially if you are serving any sides.

Serve them with some chips if you want to make it a more substantial meal.

This is a lovely meal for a lazy Friday night in front of the TV, or for a quick but delicious weekday dinner.

If you do not have an air fryer, you can bake these chicken tenders in the oven.

Preheat your oven to 200 Celsius and place the tenders on a lightly oiled baking tray.

Cook them for twelve to fifteen minutes, turning them once halfway through, until they are crisp and golden and cooked through.

You will see that I use Aleppo pepper in my yoghurt sauce. If you have not come across this before, or cannot get hold of any, a combination of sweet paprika and cayenne pepper is a good substitute.

Aleppo pepper is quite a mild spice, so you only need to use a little cayenne pepper.

A combination of ¼ teaspoon of cayenne and ¾ tsp of sweet paprika will give you a similar flavour and heat as 1 tsp of Aleppo pepper.

Panko-dried breadcrumbs will give you the crispest coating.

You can get those from most supermarkets, or from any good Asian supermarket.

Regular breadcrumbs will be fine if you cannot get hold of any panko.