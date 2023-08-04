Yoga Feed Retreats: Nourishing body, mind and tastebuds

Erica Drum and Lucybloom Webb’s Yoga Feed Equinox Escape at Killary Lodge in Connemara will run from Friday, 22 to Sunday, 24 September 2023. See www.instagram.com/yogafeedretreats or email yogafeedretreats@gmail.com
Alma Murray, known to Corkonians from her Yoga with Alma classes at the Marina Market and Soothe & Swirl wine and yoga nights, will be hosting a yoga and paella-making retreat in Cala Tuent, Majorca this month. Along with daily yoga classes and guided walks, the Es Vergeret vegetarian paella cooking demo will be at the heart of the three-day retreat.
At Killeavy Castle Estate in Co Armagh it’s a point of pride that as much food as possible is sourced from the estate’s 350-acre mixed farm and walled gardens or from local suppliers. The retreat includes a Taste of the Estate dining experience at the hotel restaurant alongside a mixture of vinyasa flow yoga practices under the guidance of teacher Eleanor Steane, spa treatments and the opportunity to hike Slieve Gullion and the Mourne Mountains.
Yoga instructor Caroline Rouine-O’Connor and wholefood chef Tanya Ranalow are a formidable team. Their retreats, according to Ranalow, combine “yoga and movement, nutritious healthy food, mindfulness and meditation and an outdoor experience”, incorporating horseriding at Clonshire Equestrian Centre, stand-up paddle boarding on Kilkee Stand and walks at the Cliffs of Moher. Food is an important part of the equation and Ranalow describes her menus as “healthy, vegetarian, ever-changing, seasonal, vibrant, and colourful”.
- Instagram: @retreatyourselfirl
Dearbhla Glynn, who practices and teaches meditation, vinyasa, yin and restorative yoga, is leading a three-day Rest, Reflect & Restore retreat. Meals will be served in the Ballymaloe House dining room under the careful eye of head chef Dervilla O’Flynn, who says that she will “be serving mostly garden produce” including the vegetables grown on-site in dishes like miso-glazed aubergine, ruby beetroot fritters, Shanagarry garden minestrone, and garden vegetable shawarma.
Jess Hatchett runs full retreat days, which include a vegetarian lunch, at the purpose-built studio she and her husband, Toby, built during lockdown. Based near Clonakilty, she focuses on the mind-body connection with a practice that incorporates vinyasa flow, resting restoratives, yin, hatha, yoga nidra and tantric meditation.