Summer salad recipe: How to make Colm O'Gorman's spicy Thai king prawn salad

Method

Peel and roughly chop the garlic and ginger for the salad dressing. Wash and roughly chop the chillies, retaining the seed and pith if you want some heat. Wash the herbs and put the garlic, ginger, coriander, basil, and chilli in a food processor along with a tablespoon of toasted sesame oil and blitz to a smooth paste.

Transfer the paste to a bowl and add the remaining ingredients for the dressing. Whisk until well combined. Taste the dressing and add more lime, sugar, or soy sauce to taste. Once it is to your liking, set it aside until you are ready to assemble the salad.

Rinse the salad vegetables and herbs under a cold tap. Slice the head of lettuce into 2cm wide strips. Roughly chop the coriander and slice the mint a little more finely. Cut the tomatoes into half or thirds depending upon their size. Cut the sugar snap peas into halves, and the asparagus into approximately 3cm lengths. Deseed and chop the red pepper into similar sized pieces.

Heat a wok or a large non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add a tablespoon of sesame oil, the sugar snap peas, asparagus, and the king prawns. Stir fry for three to four minutes until the prawns are pink and cooked through. This salad should be served warm, so remove the wok from the heat and set aside to cool for about five minutes.

Time now to assemble the salad. Put the lettuce, tomatoes, red pepper, chopped herbs and the spring onions into a large bowl. Add the prawns and the stir-fried vegetables. Next, pour over the dressing and toss the salad thoroughly.