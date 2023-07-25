Summer salad recipe: Darina Allen's summer fruit salad with sweet geranium leaves

Put all the freshly picked berries into a white China or glass bowl. Put the sugar, water and sweet geranium leaves into a stainless steel saucepan and bring slowly to the boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Boil for just 2 minutes.

Cool for 4-5 minutes then pour the hot syrup over the fruit and allow to macerate for several hours. Remove the geranium leaves. Serve chilled, with softly whipped cream or vanilla ice-cream or on its own. Garnish with a few fresh sweet geranium leaves.