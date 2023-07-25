Summer salad recipe: Darina Allen's summer fruit salad with sweet geranium leaves

Summer Fruit Salad with Sweet Geranium Leaves
I discovered this recipe which has now become a perennial favourite quite by accident a few Summers ago as I raced to make a pudding in a hurry with the ingredients I had at that moment.
Preparation Time 15 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
110g raspberries
110g loganberries
110g redcurrants
110g blackcurrants
110g small Strawberries
110g blueberries
110g fraises du bois or wild strawberries
110g blackberries
Syrup:
325g sugar
450ml water
6-8 large sweet geranium leaves
Method
Put all the freshly picked berries into a white China or glass bowl. Put the sugar, water and sweet geranium leaves into a stainless steel saucepan and bring slowly to the boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Boil for just 2 minutes.
Cool for 4-5 minutes then pour the hot syrup over the fruit and allow to macerate for several hours. Remove the geranium leaves. Serve chilled, with softly whipped cream or vanilla ice-cream or on its own. Garnish with a few fresh sweet geranium leaves.