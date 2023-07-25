Summer salad recipe: Darina Allen's summer fruit salad with sweet geranium leaves

This salad takes just 15 minutes to prepare 
Summer salad recipe: Darina Allen's summer fruit salad with sweet geranium leaves

Summer Fruit Salad with Sweet Geranium Leaves

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 08:07

Summer Fruit Salad with Sweet Geranium Leaves

recipe by:Darina Allen

I discovered this recipe which has now become a perennial favourite quite by accident a few Summers ago as I raced to make a pudding in a hurry with the ingredients I had at that moment.

Summer Fruit Salad with Sweet Geranium Leaves

Preparation Time

15 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 110g raspberries

  • 110g loganberries

  • 110g redcurrants

  • 110g blackcurrants

  • 110g small Strawberries

  • 110g blueberries

  • 110g fraises du bois or wild strawberries

  • 110g blackberries

  • Syrup:

  • 325g sugar

  • 450ml water

  • 6-8 large sweet geranium leaves

Method

  1. Put all the freshly picked berries into a white China or glass bowl. Put the sugar, water and sweet geranium leaves into a stainless steel saucepan and bring slowly to the boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Boil for just 2 minutes.

  2. Cool for 4-5 minutes then pour the hot syrup over the fruit and allow to macerate for several hours. Remove the geranium leaves. Serve chilled, with softly whipped cream or vanilla ice-cream or on its own. Garnish with a few fresh sweet geranium leaves.

Read More

Midweek Meals: Five recipes to try in your Air Fryer this week, including crispy chicken wings

More in this section

Emily Scott on cooking for Joe Biden and her comforting roast chicken recipe  Emily Scott on cooking for Joe Biden and her comforting roast chicken recipe 
Summer salad recipe: How to make Derval O'Rourke's chicken and butternut squash salad Summer salad recipe: How to make Derval O'Rourke's chicken and butternut squash salad
Midweek Meals: Five recipes for the whole family ready in 45 minutes or less Midweek Meals: Five recipes for the whole family ready in 45 minutes or less
summer saladsalad
<p>Try these recipes this week.</p>

Midweek Meals: Five recipes to try in your Air Fryer this week, including crispy chicken wings

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd