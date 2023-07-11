Summer salad recipe: How to make Rachel Graham's 'Lit from Within' chicken salad

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Drizzle the cubed butternut squash with olive oil, sprinkle with a little garlic powder and salt, then roast for 25–30 minutes until tender.

Cook the noodles according to the pack instructions, drain and set aside.

Position a colander over a pot of boiling water and place your tender stem broccoli into it, with the lid on, for a couple of minutes. Set aside.

Whisk together the dressing ingredients. This will make approximately four servings of dressing, so store the extra in an airtight glass container in the fridge.

Toast the cashews and, as they are browning, add the sesame seeds to the dry pan. These will only take a minute to brown.

Lastly, shred the chicken breast with your hands or a fork.

To assemble the salad, put the noodles and spinach leaves in a mixing bowl, along with half the dressing. Mix well and divide between two salad bowls.