Summer salad recipe: How to make Caitríona Redmond's warm potato salad

This is a great recipe for a summer dinner — plus, leftovers are just as tasty the next day for lunch
Hot Potato Salad from Caitríona Redmond

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 08:12

Warm Potato Salad

recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

The beauty of this recipe is that by cutting the potatoes into small cubes, you can speed up the cooking time for the tasty bites.

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 medium white potatoes, peeled and cubed

  • 1 tbsp sunflower oil

  • 6 streaky rashers, cut into small pieces

  • 1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

  • 1 cup of frozen peas

  • 1 heaped teaspoon of wholegrain mustard

  • 1 tsp of runny honey

  • 2 tbsp of vinegar (I like cider or balsamic)

  • 2 handfuls of baby spinach and/or rocket

Method

  1. Preheat your (fan) oven to 180C.

  2. Line a heavy baking tray with non-stick baking parchment. Pour the cubed potatoes and the sunflower oil on top of the parchment and mix together so that the cubes are coated in oil. Put the baking tray in the oven for 15 minutes.

  3. After 15 minutes carefully lift out the baking tray and add the rasher pieces and sliced onions. Stir so that they are well combined with the cubed potatoes. Return the tray to the oven.

  4. Meanwhile, boil a kettle and pour the boiling water on top of the cup of frozen peas (a quick defrost). Put the mustard, honey, and vinegar into a jar (which comes with a lid). Seal the jar and shake well to combine the dressing.

  5. Once the baking tray has been in the oven for 30 minutes in total remove the tray and immediately pour the dressing over the tray and stir straight away.

  6. Finally, drain the peas and add them to the baking tray. Serve while still warm.

  7. While the leftovers (if you have any) are still warm, stir in the baby leaf spinach and rocket leaves. Decant into a lunchbox and take to work or school the following day!

