Top 8: cool down and cheer up with these ice-cream tubs

When the weather is meltingly hot, there's nothing like ice cream to help you cool down and cheer you up.

This year’s ice cream survey focuses on tubs - ideal for sharing with family and friends.

We have included sorbets with 10-20% less fat than creamy ice cream.

The moreish flavour comes from lots of sugar (often in many forms such as glucose, fructose, dextrose, and maltodextrin). Some of the sugars on the labels come from the fruit's natural sugars.

A little ice cream can go a long way - serve as an accompaniment to fresh fruit, add to milkshakes on hot days or scoop some into a wafer cone.

It’s difficult to avoid plastic containers as they are required to withstand freezer temperatures and be waterproof.

The alternative card cartons are often lined with materials that are not compostable.

Plastic or cellophane films which seal in the ice cream are not recyclable.

Plastic may be recycled but research shows it’s best to avoid it for the sake of the environment or at least to buy containers as large as possible.

Safety alert: Do not re-freeze ice cream once it has defrosted. Buy as locally as possible and get it home to the freezer within 20 minutes. It must be kept at least -18°C.

Murphys' Raspberry Sorbet. Food pics: Larry Cummins

Murphy’s Ice Cream Raspberry Sorbet 500ml €9

From their home in Dingle, the Murphys are now in Cork on Oliver Plunkett Street. This deliciously creamy sorbet has been mixed to perfection with plenty of raspberries (34.6% purée) for a zingingly fresh flavour and an appetising, bright colour. Good to see far fewer ingredients to achieve and maintain the texture – just carrageenan and locus bean to stabilise. For stockists see: murphysicecream.ie

Score: 10

Gino's Gelato strawberry ice-cream

Gino’s Gelato Strawberry Ice cream 500ml €12

Commendably in a vegetable-based, compostable thermal container to take home from shop outlets, these four scoops of ice cream were a favourite of children and kept frozen for the 30-minute journey home. Texture smooth with a touch of iciness and plenty of fruit flavour.

Score: 9

Scúp Irish Gelato Raspberry Sorbet

Scúp Irish Gelato Raspberry Sorbet 500ml €7.50

With 40% raspberries creating a beautiful, bright pink colour, all tasters liked this sorbet’s deliciously strong raspberry flavour. Fats are low at 0.3% but sugars are a high 19.1%. Some younger tasters preferred the strawberry gelato – also nicely creamy despite relatively low fats of 3.2% (with 15.1% sugars). Made in Co Wexford, available in restaurants but watch for pop-ups near you. Now stocked by Bradleys, Cork.

Score: 9.5

Aldi Gianni’s Raspberry sorbet 500ml

Aldi Gianni’s Raspberry sorbet 500ml €2.79

A favourite sorbet of the junior tasters, there’s plenty of raspberry flavour from 20% purée. “A floral burst” said one adult who joined the children in approval. Fats low at 0.5%, with very high sugars at 24% - a combination of glucose-fructose syrup, dextrose, and maltodextrin. The stabiliser is hydrolysed pea protein. Made in Britain.

Score: 8

Dunnes Stores Simply Better Mixed Irish Berry Ice Cream

Dunnes Stores Simply Better Mixed Irish Berry Ice Cream 550ml €5.99

A vibrant blend of strawberries, raspberries, and blackcurrants - the dominant flavour - appealed to tasters. Sugars 21% and fats 13% sit in the middle of the spectrum. An interesting product. Plenty of flavour for the price.

Score: 8.75

M&S Raspberry & Mascarpone Gelato 500ml

M&S Raspberry & Mascarpone Gelato 500ml €7.80

You get what you pay for when comparing the depth of flavour of this offering with the good value, mildly strawberryish M&S Strawberry Soft Scoop (€3 for 2 litres) - best to serve in a cone and top with a strawberry to add flavour. Lots of interesting flavours in this gelato from the rich mascarpone layered with a sauce made with raspberry purée. In a see-through plastic pot. Fats 8%, sugars 28.6%.

Score: 9

Iceland Luxury strawberries and cream ice cream 900ml

Iceland Luxury strawberries and cream ice cream 900ml €3.50

Tiny meringue pieces are scattered throughout the strawberry-flavoured and vanilla sections. Both have decent streaks of strawberry sauce flavoured with elderberry extract and a gelling agent so the texture provides interest. Sugars are high at 24.9%, fats 7%. Young tasters weren’t so keen, but sweet-toothed adults went back for more. The cardboard lid and tub are recyclable, but the cellophane-style seal is not.

Score: 7.5

Häagen-Dazs Duo Crunch Belgian chocolate & strawberry

Häagen-Dazs Duo Crunch Belgian chocolate & strawberry 420ml €7.10

Dairy strawberry and raspberry ice cream lack flavour with the chocolate dominating which is not all that bad a thing. Good, creamy texture. Sugars (24.3%) and fats (19.6%) are high. Acceptable but others are better value.

Score: 7.75