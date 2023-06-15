Top 8: cool down and cheer up with these ice-cream tubs

When the weather is meltingly hot, there's nothing like ice cream to help you cool down and cheer you up.
This year’s ice cream survey focuses on tubs - ideal for sharing with family and friends.
We have included sorbets with 10-20% less fat than creamy ice cream.
The moreish flavour comes from lots of sugar (often in many forms such as glucose, fructose, dextrose, and maltodextrin). Some of the sugars on the labels come from the fruit's natural sugars.
A little ice cream can go a long way - serve as an accompaniment to fresh fruit, add to milkshakes on hot days or scoop some into a wafer cone.
It’s difficult to avoid plastic containers as they are required to withstand freezer temperatures and be waterproof.
The alternative card cartons are often lined with materials that are not compostable.
Plastic or cellophane films which seal in the ice cream are not recyclable.
Plastic may be recycled but research shows it’s best to avoid it for the sake of the environment or at least to buy containers as large as possible.
- Safety alert: Do not re-freeze ice cream once it has defrosted. Buy as locally as possible and get it home to the freezer within 20 minutes. It must be kept at least -18°C.