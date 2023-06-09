Colm O'Gorman's Karaage: Japanese Fried Chicken, served with Yum Yum Sauce

I am in Japan this week, fulfilling a long-held dream to visit a country whose food culture I adore. As I have discovered over this past week, it seems impossible to find bad food here. Everything tastes amazing, from sushi and sashimi that is so fresh it simply melts in your mouth, to yakitori skewers and dumplings that are insanely delicious. Street food here is just amazing. Every small bar, or izakaya as they are called here, serves small plates of fabulous food served alongside cold beers or sake.

One of my favourite small plates to order is karaage, or Japanese fried chicken. I have made this at home; it is easy to cook, and absolutely delicious. Bite-sized chunks of chicken thigh meat are marinated in a combination of sake, mirin, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger, before being tossed in potato flour and twice fried until deeply golden brown and super crispy.