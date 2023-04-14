Colm O'Gorman's Roast Chicken with Gochujang

According to my social media feeds, roasts are the new brunch. I have seen hundreds of posts about carveries and Sunday roasts of late; it is now very clearly a trend. While I cannot say that I am a huge fan of the 80’s style carvery, I endured too many flaccid Yorkshire puddings and overcooked vegetables back in the eighties to be able to embrace that aspect of this latest trend, I do adore a good roast dinner. I love it in part for nostalgic reasons.

Sunday lunch was always a special family meal when I was a child, a ritual that brought us all together every week. We used the best tableware and ate in the dining room rather than at the kitchen table. It was a lovely family ritual, but it was also always a delicious meal. So, while I am not generally one for trends, this is one I can get fully on board with.