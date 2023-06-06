Summer salad recipe: How to make a peppery mackerel and cucumber salad

This creamy salad has a great mixture of flavours and is an ideal summer dish
Mackerel and cucumber salad is perfect for a sunny day

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 09:02

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

For a fresh, peppery dish with a hint of chilli and vibrant colour, try this creamy, summertime salad

Servings

1

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • ¼ tsp lemon juice

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 garlic clove, crushed

  • 100g natural yoghurt

  • 2 small cucumbers, sliced

  • handful of cherry tomatoes, sliced

  • 4 handfuls of rocket leaves

  • 4 fillets of mackerel

  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper or mild chilli powder

Method

  1. Whisk the lemon juice and zest with the garlic, natural yoghurt and some seasoning.

  2. Toss the cucumber, tomatoes and rocket in the dressing, coating them all lightly.

  3. Crumble the mackerel on top, then sprinkle with the cayenne pepper and serve.

<p>Harley's StrEAT, Cork City</p>

Trucking good food: Munster's top 10 food trucks as chosen by you

