Summer salad recipe: How to make a peppery mackerel and cucumber salad

Mackerel and cucumber salad
For a fresh, peppery dish with a hint of chilli and vibrant colour, try this creamy, summertime salad
Servings1
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
¼ tsp lemon juice
zest of 1 lemon
1 tbsp olive oil
1 garlic clove, crushed
100g natural yoghurt
2 small cucumbers, sliced
handful of cherry tomatoes, sliced
4 handfuls of rocket leaves
4 fillets of mackerel
½ tsp cayenne pepper or mild chilli powder
Method
Whisk the lemon juice and zest with the garlic, natural yoghurt and some seasoning.
Toss the cucumber, tomatoes and rocket in the dressing, coating them all lightly.
Crumble the mackerel on top, then sprinkle with the cayenne pepper and serve.