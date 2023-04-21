First look: This luxury hotel has opened a new glass cocktail bar in the heart of Cork city

First look: This luxury hotel has opened a new glass cocktail bar in the heart of Cork city

Bloom offers a cocktail menu and is also available for exclusive private functions. 

Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 15:12
Denise O’Donoghue

Hayfield Manor just got a lot more Instagrammable. The luxury five-star hotel has unveiled its newest cocktail bar and it is a sleek glass venue within its courtyard.

Bloom at Hayfield Manor is made entirely of glass and has retractable walls and ceiling, ideal for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and relax within the hotel's lush gardens.

The new bar offers a cocktail menu, with fruity botanical cocktails priced at €17.50, and is also available for exclusive private functions. 

New menus will soon be added to its offerings by executive chef Mark Staples and will showcase food from local producers.

“We have been planning this new concept for a long time now and we are thrilled to launch this unique venue in the heart of our courtyard garden, especially coming into the summer months,” says Evander Brennan, general manager of Hayfield Manor.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy this exciting new experience.” 

Bloom at Hayfield Manor is now open Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 9pm. Reservations can be made by calling 0214845900 or emailing dining@hayfieldmanor.ie.

