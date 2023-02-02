What's for lunch? How to make a lentil dahl in just ten minutes

Set aside a few minutes to make this immune-boosting dahl and your midday meal is sorted for the next five days 
Dahl that's ready in ten minutes? An almost instant route to lunch perfection. 

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 12:41
Ciara McDonnell

This January, I have been cooking and eating a lot of Indian-inspired food. During a month that seems rife with illness, Indian food offers me the ingredients that I know will bolster my immune system. 

I include fresh turmeric in every dinner to make use of its anti-inflammatory properties. Garlic and ginger ward off colds and flu, and chilli heats my body from the inside out, encouraging better circulation thanks to a phytochemical called capsaicin.

My quick-and-easy dahl recipe has all of these ingredients, with the bonus of being a dish whose flavours improve with age. It will last five days in the fridge, and each day will taste more delicious. I like to scatter home-pickled red onions on mine, but a squish of lime juice adds a hit of freshness that immediately elevates this dish. Serve with naan bread or a pouch of pre-cooked quinoa or rice.

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Who needs convenience food when you can make this Indian classic in just ten minutes?

Servings

6

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Indian

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp coconut oil

  • 1 tsp ground turmeric

  • 1 tbsp curry powder

  • 1/2 tsp red chilli flakes

  • 1 onion, diced

  • 2 tomatoes, chopped

  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed

  • 1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated

  • 1 thumb-sized piece of turmeric, grated or

  • 2 tins cooked lentils

  • 2 tins coconut milk

  • Salt

  • bunch fresh coriander, chopped

  • To serve:

  • Naan bread, rice or quinoa

Method

  1. On a high heat, melt the coconut oil in a heavy-based pan.

  2. Add the spices and the onions and cook, stirring, for three minutes. Add the tomatoes, garlic, chilli and ginger and cook for a further two minutes until they are fragrant.

  3. Add the drained lentils and coconut milk to the pan, stir and bring to a gentle simmer.

  4. Cook for five minutes, taste and season generously with salt.

  5. Before serving, stir in some freshly chopped coriander and serve with naan bread, quinoa or rice.

  6. You can use dried red lentils instead of tinned ones, but make sure to rinse well before adding to the pot, topping up the liquid with an extra tin of water.

  7. Adjust the cooking time by adding ten minutes and whisk well before serving.

    Recipe note: To add more protein to this dahl, add a tin of mixed beans or chickpeas with your lentils.

Shelf Life

Shredded chicken burrito bowl by Nutriquick is a fantastic lunch option available at Aldi.
Shredded chicken burrito bowl by Nutriquick is a fantastic lunch option available at Aldi.

If you need to grab a pre-prepared lunch option from the supermarket shelves, then Nutriquick meals - available at Aldi - are a great option. Ranging from soups to power pots to entire meals, I like the Shredded Chicken Burrito Bowl which delivers 46g of protein, loads of fresh veggies and great flavourings, all under 400 calories. €3.99 at Aldi and available as part of a subscription service at www.nutriquick.ie.

