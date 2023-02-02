What's for lunch? How to make a lentil dahl in just ten minutes

10 minute lentil dahl
Who needs convenience food when you can make this Indian classic in just ten minutes?
Servings6
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 tbsp curry powder
1/2 tsp red chilli flakes
1 onion, diced
2 tomatoes, chopped
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated
1 thumb-sized piece of turmeric, grated or
2 tins cooked lentils
2 tins coconut milk
Salt
bunch fresh coriander, chopped
To serve:
Naan bread, rice or quinoa
Method
On a high heat, melt the coconut oil in a heavy-based pan.
Add the spices and the onions and cook, stirring, for three minutes. Add the tomatoes, garlic, chilli and ginger and cook for a further two minutes until they are fragrant.
Add the drained lentils and coconut milk to the pan, stir and bring to a gentle simmer.
Cook for five minutes, taste and season generously with salt.
Before serving, stir in some freshly chopped coriander and serve with naan bread, quinoa or rice.
You can use dried red lentils instead of tinned ones, but make sure to rinse well before adding to the pot, topping up the liquid with an extra tin of water.
Adjust the cooking time by adding ten minutes and whisk well before serving.
Recipe note: To add more protein to this dahl, add a tin of mixed beans or chickpeas with your lentils.