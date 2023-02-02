What's for lunch? How to make a lentil dahl in just ten minutes

This January, I have been cooking and eating a lot of Indian-inspired food. During a month that seems rife with illness, Indian food offers me the ingredients that I know will bolster my immune system.

I include fresh turmeric in every dinner to make use of its anti-inflammatory properties. Garlic and ginger ward off colds and flu, and chilli heats my body from the inside out, encouraging better circulation thanks to a phytochemical called capsaicin.