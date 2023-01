I don’t like to deny myself in January. The weather is cold, the mornings are dark, and when it comes to lunchtime, I like to treat myself to the kind of comfort food that reminds me of home, and of my mother’s kitchen.

The simple flavours of this pasta bake can be tweaked to whatever suits your mood. I often add bacon or chicken, olives or capers to the mix. For the cheesy topping, I use a mix of whatever cheese I have in the fridge — but a bag of grated mozzarella works well too. It portions perfectly into six pieces and reheats in a microwave in under two minutes. Once cooked, you can freeze a few portions for those days when making lunch seems like too much of an effort.