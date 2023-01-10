Soup recipe: How to make Instagram-famous chicken dumpling soup

If you’re looking for a new way to warm yourself up at lunchtime, Caitriona Redmond’s recipe for chicken dumpling soup may be the perfect fix.
Made using ingredients you will probably already have hiding in your cupboards or freezer, this soup is ready in less than ten minutes and is the perfect winter warmer to brighten up dull January days in the office.
Insta-Famous Chicken Dumpling Soup
This chicken gyoza/dumpling soup is made from ingredients in the store cupboard and freezer. It’s straightforward to assemble and ready in less than 10 minutes. You can also pop the entire soup into an insulated flask to enjoy at the desk or in school.
Servings1
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Asian
Ingredients
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp minced ginger
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp fish sauce
200ml hot water (boil a kettle)
50g rice noodles
3-4 frozen dumplings or gyoza
1 tbsp frozen peas
Chopped scallions to garnish
Method
Set the peas and scallion to one side. Put all the other ingredients into a small saucepan and bring to a quick boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes.
Turn off the heat and stir in the frozen peas.
Pour into a large bowl and sprinkle the chopped scallions on top. Serve with chilli oil and pickles to taste.