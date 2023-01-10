Soup recipe: How to make Instagram-famous chicken dumpling soup

This tasty soup is ready in under 10 minutes and makes for a nice change from the usual lunch options
Soup recipe: How to make Instagram-famous chicken dumpling soup

This chicken gyoza/dumpling soup is made using ingredients in the store cupboard and freezer.

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 06:00
Maeve Lee

If you’re looking for a new way to warm yourself up at lunchtime, Caitriona Redmond’s recipe for chicken dumpling soup may be the perfect fix.

Made using ingredients you will probably already have hiding in your cupboards or freezer, this soup is ready in less than ten minutes and is the perfect winter warmer to brighten up dull January days in the office.

Insta-Famous Chicken Dumpling Soup

recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

This chicken gyoza/dumpling soup is made from ingredients in the store cupboard and freezer. It’s straightforward to assemble and ready in less than 10 minutes. You can also pop the entire soup into an insulated flask to enjoy at the desk or in school.

Insta-Famous Chicken Dumpling Soup

Servings

1

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Asian

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp minced garlic

  • 1 tsp minced ginger

  • 2 tbsp soy sauce

  • 1 tsp fish sauce

  • 200ml hot water (boil a kettle)

  • 50g rice noodles

  • 3-4 frozen dumplings or gyoza

  • 1 tbsp frozen peas

  • Chopped scallions to garnish

Method

  1. Set the peas and scallion to one side. Put all the other ingredients into a small saucepan and bring to a quick boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

  2. Turn off the heat and stir in the frozen peas.

  3. Pour into a large bowl and sprinkle the chopped scallions on top. Serve with chilli oil and pickles to taste.

Read More

Soup recipe: How to make a quick and easy tomato and red lentil soup for lunch

More in this section

Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners that will guarantee clean plates each evening Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners that will guarantee clean plates each evening
Soup recipe: How to make a quick and easy tomato and red lentil soup for lunch Soup recipe: How to make a quick and easy tomato and red lentil soup for lunch
Midweek meals: Five healthy dinner recipes ready in an hour or less Midweek meals: Five healthy dinner recipes ready in an hour or less
Soup#Food
Soup recipe: How to make Instagram-famous chicken dumpling soup

Viking Toast recipe: How to make the tasty Pinch of Nom dish everyone’s raving about

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.22 s