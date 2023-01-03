Soup recipe: How to make a quick and easy tomato and red lentil soup for lunch

Tomato soup is a classic for a reason and this recipe from Derval O’Rourke is proof that it really isn’t difficult to make a pot from scratch. It is a perfect lunch option for those going back to work after Christmas this week. This recipe feeds four people too, so it’s also a perfect winter warmer option for a family lunch.

Tomato and red lentil soup recipe by:Derval O'Rourke Quick, easy, nutritious and delicious - this might be the perfect soup Servings 4 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  35 mins Course  Starter Ingredients 1 tsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

4 celery sticks, sliced into 1 cm pieces

3 carrots, peeled and sliced into 1 cm rounds

1 litre vegetable stock

100g dried split red lentils

2 bay leaves (or a bouquet garni)

500ml passata

salt and pepper Method Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a low heat. Add the onion, cover, and cook for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the celery and carrots, and cook, covered, for another 5 minutes. Add a splash of water if the pan gets dry. Add the stock, lentils and bay leaves. Stir well and increase the heat to medium. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Remove the bay leaves and stir in the passata. Simmer for 10 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and the passata is heated through. Season to taste. Ladle the soup into warmed serving bowls.