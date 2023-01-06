Lunch to go: Ella Mills' cauliflower and cashew pilaf recipe is a tray of sunshine 

Cauliflower and cashew pilaf tray bake recipe
Try this colourful vegan tray bake to help put the spring in your step
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 1 onion, finely sliced
1 cauliflower, tough outer leaves discarded, cut into florets
1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1½ tbsp coconut oil, melted
1 cinnamon stick
2 bay leaves
1 tsp cumin seeds
½ tsp turmeric
1 tsp ground coriander
50g cashews, roughly chopped
40g sultanas
250g white basmati rice, rinsed and drained
200g green beans, trimmed and cut into 4–5cm lengths
500ml hot vegetable stock
1 lemon, halved
Small handful of coriander, roughly chopped
Harissa, to serve (optional)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C fan.
Put the onion, cauliflower, ginger and garlic into a large roasting tin. Add the coconut oil, cinnamon, bay leaves, cumin, turmeric, coriander and cashews. Mix everything until well combined and spread out in a single, even layer.
Place the tray in the oven and bake for 10 minutes, until the onion and cauliflower have taken on a little colour.
Take the tray out and add the sultanas, rice and green beans. Stir them through the veg, then spread everything out in an even layer. Pour over the hot stock.
Cover the tray with foil and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the cauliflower and rice are tender. Season and add a squeeze of lemon juice to taste, then serve with a generous sprinkling of coriander, and a drizzle of harissa, if you like.
