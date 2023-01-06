Lunch to go: Ella Mills' cauliflower and cashew pilaf recipe is a tray of sunshine 

Try this colourful vegan tray bake to help put the spring in your step -it's ideal for a quick mid-day meal 
Cauliflower and cashew pilaf tray bake. Picture: PA Photo/Clare Winfield

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Ciara McDonnell

I love to eat my main meal in the middle of the day, just like my grandparents did. 

As an early bird who naturally wakens at 5am, it suits my circadian rhythm to eat big at the start of the day and little towards the evening. In the dark days of January, I often lean on recipes from plant-based, super-influencer Deliciously Ella to keep me going. 

I particularly like her one-tray bake (from How to go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide for You and Your Family by Ella Mills, published by Yellow Kite) which lasts a week if stored in the fridge. When working at home, I reheat it either in the air fryer or on a pan with a drop of water. In the office, a minute or two in the microwave will do the trick (though it’s important to remember that when reheating rice ensure it is piping hot before eating). 

I like to serve this with hummus, but hot sauce works too.

Cauliflower and cashew pilaf tray bake recipe

recipe by:Ella Mills

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, finely sliced

  • 1 cauliflower, tough outer leaves discarded, cut into florets

  • 1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 1½ tbsp coconut oil, melted

  • 1 cinnamon stick

  • 2 bay leaves

  • 1 tsp cumin seeds

  • ½ tsp turmeric

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • 50g cashews, roughly chopped

  • 40g sultanas

  • 250g white basmati rice, rinsed and drained

  • 200g green beans, trimmed and cut into 4–5cm lengths

  • 500ml hot vegetable stock

  • 1 lemon, halved

  • Small handful of coriander, roughly chopped

  • Harissa, to serve (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan.

  2. Put the onion, cauliflower, ginger and garlic into a large roasting tin. Add the coconut oil, cinnamon, bay leaves, cumin, turmeric, coriander and cashews. Mix everything until well combined and spread out in a single, even layer.

  3. Place the tray in the oven and bake for 10 minutes, until the onion and cauliflower have taken on a little colour.

  4. Take the tray out and add the sultanas, rice and green beans. Stir them through the veg, then spread everything out in an even layer. Pour over the hot stock.

  5. Cover the tray with foil and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the cauliflower and rice are tender. Season and add a squeeze of lemon juice to taste, then serve with a generous sprinkling of coriander, and a drizzle of harissa, if you like.

Shelf Life

Sadies Bone Broth, €4.50 for 350ml. 
Sadies Bone Broth, €4.50 for 350ml. 

Sadies Kitchen has been making bone broths in Dublin since 2015, and was the first bone broth for retail in Ireland. Of course, now we know all of the health benefits associated with bone broth and how it’s a wonderful way to support our immune systems.

Using free-range chicken and top-quality beef, these broths are as close as you’ll get to homemade, and are perfect for toting to work.

You can add in some finely chopped vegetables and rice and shredded cooked meat to make a rounded meal, or simply sip away at the broth alone. Either way, you’ll be super satisfied.

You’ll find Sadies Kitchen products at all major retailers now.

Execution Time: 0.23 s