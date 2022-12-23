What's for lunch? Try this recipe for a turkey, cranberry and brie toasted sandwich

This toasted sandwich is like a more restrained version of deep-fried brie.

Toasted sandwiches are the perfect vehicle for leftovers. That is, if you live by the adage that I do: everything tastes better with melted cheese. Most houses at this time of year will have odds and ends of delicious cheese and I love nothing more than crumbling piquant blue cheese onto slices of pear and toasting it under the grill. I am a huge fan too of inserting large wodges of brie into envelopes of bread and popping them into the toasted sandwich maker. When paired with a blob of cranberry sauce and a sliver of turkey the result is as oozy and delicious as deep-fried brie, but with a more restrained feel.

Dijon mustard is my secret weapon to cut the richness of this sandwich. Leave it out if you are not a mustard fan, but I highly recommend it. Grainy mustard would be delicious too, but English would be too strong.

The air fryer makes a toastie in under five minutes and is unrivalled in my opinion, but if you do not have one, just cook yours on a pan over a low heat with a blob of butter.

Air fryer toasted turkey, cranberry & brie sandwich

recipe by:Ciara McDonell 

This sublime festive toastie is hard to beat

Air fryer toasted turkey, cranberry & brie sandwich

Servings

1

Preparation Time

2 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

7 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 slices bread of your choice, I like granary

  • butter

  • 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

  • 2 slices cooked turkey

  • 3 slices brie

  • 1 tbsp cranberry sauce

  • baby leaf spinach

Method

  1. Spread your bread with butter and mustard before layering the turkey and brie, followed by the cranberry sauce on one slice. Finish with a scattering of baby leaf spinach, top with the second slice and place in the basket of your air fryer.

  2. Cook for five minutes at 180°C for five minutes, allow to cool for one minute before serving sliced in two with some pickled beetroot on the side.

Kate Spade Lunch tote, €37.99, at Very Ireland.

SHELF LIFE

Return to the office in January toting a seriously stylish piece of lunch kit. This insulated tote from Kate Spade, €37.99 at Very Ireland, is gorgeous to look at and super practical. It features a wipe-clean interior, essential for anyone prone to spillages, is roomy enough to pack a meal plus snacks and will keep food cool if packed with flat ice packs in the morning. A fabulous way to start the new year.

