What's for lunch? Try this recipe for a turkey, cranberry and brie toasted sandwich

Toasted sandwiches are the perfect vehicle for leftovers. That is, if you live by the adage that I do: everything tastes better with melted cheese. Most houses at this time of year will have odds and ends of delicious cheese and I love nothing more than crumbling piquant blue cheese onto slices of pear and toasting it under the grill. I am a huge fan too of inserting large wodges of brie into envelopes of bread and popping them into the toasted sandwich maker. When paired with a blob of cranberry sauce and a sliver of turkey the result is as oozy and delicious as deep-fried brie, but with a more restrained feel.

Dijon mustard is my secret weapon to cut the richness of this sandwich. Leave it out if you are not a mustard fan, but I highly recommend it. Grainy mustard would be delicious too, but English would be too strong.