What's for lunch? Try this recipe for a turkey, cranberry and brie toasted sandwich

Air fryer toasted turkey, cranberry & brie sandwich
This sublime festive toastie is hard to beat
Servings1
Preparation Time 2 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 7 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 slices bread of your choice, I like granary
butter
1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
2 slices cooked turkey
3 slices brie
1 tbsp cranberry sauce
baby leaf spinach
Method
Spread your bread with butter and mustard before layering the turkey and brie, followed by the cranberry sauce on one slice. Finish with a scattering of baby leaf spinach, top with the second slice and place in the basket of your air fryer.
Cook for five minutes at 180°C for five minutes, allow to cool for one minute before serving sliced in two with some pickled beetroot on the side.