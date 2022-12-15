What's for lunch? Prue Leith's recipe for chicken tikka is best served on toast

I love toast in all forms. With melted cheese on top, or with crunchy peanut butter, banana and cinnamon. I am an equal opportunity toast-ist - there is space for all bread formations when it comes to toast, I feel.
Plain white sliced pan only please, when it comes to recreating a toasted special just like the best pub toastie, granary bread for anything sweet. Sourdough deserves honourable mention, though eating it is a feat, so not to be consumed for comfort, necessarily.
Prue Leith of Bake Off fame shares my sentiment about toast, in fact her new book Bliss on Toast is devoted to delicious things to eat on it.
I love this chicken tikka recipe, both for its versatility in how to eat it (with rice, on naan, in a wrap and of course on toast) but the fact that it will improve with age as it sits in the fridge for up to three days. It is the perfect office lunch recipe.
Chicken tikka with yoghurt on naan
This is what chicken tikka was born for – to eat with hot naan or chapati
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
100ml plain yoghurt
Juice of ½ lemon
1tbsp tikka paste
4 raw skinless and boneless chicken thighs
Oil for the tray
2 small naans, or chapatis
Butter for spreading
½ mild red chilli, finely chopped
A few mint or coriander leaves (or both)
Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Preheat the oven to 240°C/fan 220°C/Gas Mark 9.
Mix the yoghurt, lemon juice and tikka paste together and reserve half of it for later. Turn the chicken thighs in the rest and spread them out on an oiled baking tray. Roast for about 35 minutes until brown and cooked through (a skewer should glide through the flesh easily). Slice each thigh into three.
Warm the naans or chapatis briefly in the microwave or toaster and spread with butter.
Pile the chicken on to the breads, seasoning with a little salt and pepper. Top with a dollop of the reserved yoghurt, the chilli and herbs.
Bliss On Toast by Prue Leith is published by Bloomsbury, £14.99, photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.