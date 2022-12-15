What's for lunch? Prue Leith's recipe for chicken tikka is best served on toast

Once you've tried this version you'll never look back
What's for lunch? Prue Leith's recipe for chicken tikka is best served on toast

Prue Leith's chicken tikka and yoghurt. Picture:Haarala Hamilton/PA.

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 11:35
Ciara McDonnell

I love toast in all forms. With melted cheese on top, or with crunchy peanut butter, banana and cinnamon. I am an equal opportunity toast-ist - there is space for all bread formations when it comes to toast, I feel. 

Plain white sliced pan only please, when it comes to recreating a toasted special just like the best pub toastie, granary bread for anything sweet. Sourdough deserves honourable mention, though eating it is a feat, so not to be consumed for comfort, necessarily. 

Prue Leith of Bake Off fame shares my sentiment about toast, in fact her new book Bliss on Toast is devoted to delicious things to eat on it. 

I love this chicken tikka recipe, both for its versatility in how to eat it (with rice, on naan, in a wrap and of course on toast) but the fact that it will improve with age as it sits in the fridge for up to three days. It is the perfect office lunch recipe. 

Chicken tikka with yoghurt on naan

recipe by:Prue Leith

This is what chicken tikka was born for – to eat with hot naan or chapati

Chicken tikka with yoghurt on naan

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Indian

Ingredients

  • 100ml plain yoghurt

  • Juice of ½ lemon

  • 1tbsp tikka paste

  • 4 raw skinless and boneless chicken thighs

  • Oil for the tray

  • 2 small naans, or chapatis

  • Butter for spreading

  • ½ mild red chilli, finely chopped

  • A few mint or coriander leaves (or both)

  • Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 240°C/fan 220°C/Gas Mark 9.

  2. Mix the yoghurt, lemon juice and tikka paste together and reserve half of it for later. Turn the chicken thighs in the rest and spread them out on an oiled baking tray. Roast for about 35 minutes until brown and cooked through (a skewer should glide through the flesh easily). Slice each thigh into three.

  3. Warm the naans or chapatis briefly in the microwave or toaster and spread with butter.

  4. Pile the chicken on to the breads, seasoning with a little salt and pepper. Top with a dollop of the reserved yoghurt, the chilli and herbs.

    Bliss On Toast by Prue Leith is published by Bloomsbury, £14.99, photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.

Read More

What's for lunch: How to poach an egg in the microwave in just 60 seconds

More in this section

Why a vegetarian Christmas doesn’t have to mean boring beige food Why a vegetarian Christmas doesn’t have to mean boring beige food
Chef Catherine Fulvio's Christmas ham and how to make the most of leftovers  Chef Catherine Fulvio's Christmas ham and how to make the most of leftovers 
Winter warmer: Cork eatery Iyer's reopens for Christmas Winter warmer: Cork eatery Iyer's reopens for Christmas
<p>Have a positive environmental impact this Christmas by shopping local for the ingredients that go into your festive meal.</p>

Food for thought this Christmas

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s