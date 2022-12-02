Lunch to Go: This recipe for broccoli and stilton soup is a taste of luxury on a cold day

From now until the end of December, it is likely that you will find some odds and ends of fancy cheese languishing at the back of your fridge. If they are hard cheeses, like Pecorino, Parmesan and aged Cheddar, you can freeze them either whole or grated into a lucky dip bag of cheese that can be whipped out and sprinkled into sauces on top of gratins or pizzas. If it is soft or blue cheese, it’s a little harder to freeze and better to incorporate into a lunch or snack board.

I love to add cheese to my soups. They give a piquancy that can’t be achieved by anything other than anchovies. The depth of flavour and instant silky texture that comes from incorporating a small piece of cheese into a large pot is an instant luxury.