This Cork chef shows us how to turn our Christmas leftovers into delicious party food

Use the leftovers from your Christmas feast to make party canapes with extra wow factor, says Orla McAndrew
These delicious canapes are a hit when served with drinks. Pictures: Jim Coughlan.

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 02:00

Turkey and Ham Croquettas

recipe by:Orla McAndrew

The most delicious way to use up the little bits and pieces that don't fit into sandwiches.

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • 250g mashed potato

  • 150g cooked turkey

  • 150g cooked ham

  • 4 or 5 Brussel sprouts

  • 150g roast root vegetables

  • 100g creme fraiche or cream

  • 150g plain flour

  • 2 eggs beaten

  • 200g bread crumbs

  • 500ml rapeseed oil to shallow fry

  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Shred the turkey, ham and sprouts and add them to the mashed potato. The potato should not have any fats added.

  2. Mix all together by hand and form into bite size croquettas.

  3. Dip in flour, then egg mixture, then breadcrumb.

  4. Meanwhile blitz up some leftover roasted root vegetables with the cream or creme fraiche to serve alongside as a dip.

  5. Once all are fully coated in breadcrumb, shallow fry in hot oil until golden. Serve with a dollop of the creamed roasted vegetables and enjoy!

Puff Pastry with Roasted Cauliflower, Cashel Blue Cheese and Beetroot

recipe by:Orla McAndrew

You can use roast broccoli or any blue cheese in this recipe. Brie would also work really well with some cranberry sauce.

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet puff pastry

  • 1 egg beaten

  • ¼ head roasted cauliflower

  • 50g Cashel blue cheese

  • 50 g creme fraiche

  • ½ cooked beetroot

  • Small bunch mint to garnish

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 190°C.

  2. Cut the puff pastry into rectangles and brush with beaten egg. Place on a lined baking sheet and cook for 15-20 minutes until golden in colour and fully risen.

  3. Meanwhile, take some tips off the cauliflower and place the rest in a blender with the Cashel blue cheese and creme fraiche.

  4. Place contents in a piping bag if you have one.

  5. Finely dice the cooked beetroot.

  6. Once the pastry has cooled, pipe out some of the cauliflower mixture along the top. Place the charred pieces of cauliflower along the top and dot some diced beetroot on top. Sprinkle with mint and serve immediately.

Leftover Cheesey Gougeres

recipe by:Orla McAndrew

Ideal for using up random bits of cheese from a cheese board.

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • 300g mixed leftover cheese (ideally a cheddar in the mix as well)

  • 1 sheet puff pastry

  • 1 egg for egg washing the pastry

  • Pesto or cranberry sauce to garnish

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 190°C. Blitz or grate all of the cheese together.

  2. Cut the pastry into squares.

  3. Place a spoonful of the cheese mixture in the centre of the square and pinch the edges of the pastry together to create a parcel.

  4. Brush with egg wash.

  5. Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes.

  6. Top with cranberry sauce or pesto and serve immediately.

Sheep's cheese, cranberry and pecan bites

recipe by:Orla McAndrew

These are a hit when served with drinks - make more than you think you need!

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet of puff pastry

  • 1 egg for egg wash

  • 100g Velvet Cloud Soft Sheep's Cheese

  • Sprig of thyme

  • 1 tsp honey

  • 100g cranberry sauce

  • For the pecans:

  • 10-12 pecans

  • 1 tbsp runny honey

  • 2 tbsp soft brown sugar

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Cut the puff pastry into small bite-size squares. Place on a lined baking sheet and brush with egg wash.

  2. Bake in preheated oven at 190°C for 20 minutes until fully plugged up and golden.

  3. Remove from oven and set aside.

  4. Meanwhile, chop the thyme very finely and add and a tsp honey to the sheep's cheese. Check for seasoning and add a little salt if necessary.

  5. Place a spoon of the sheep's cheese and a spoon of cranberry sauce on top of each puff pastry square. Top with seasonal berries or red currants.

  6. To caramelise the pecans, place them in a pan in the oven and toast them. Remove from pan before they burn. Add the soft brown sugar and honey to the pan and let it melt and bubble. Pour the mixture over the pecans and set aside to cool.

  7. Decorate the puff pastry bites with chopped caramelised pecans.

