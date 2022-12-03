This Cork chef shows us how to turn our Christmas leftovers into delicious party food

Turkey and Ham Croquettas
The most delicious way to use up the little bits and pieces that don't fit into sandwiches.
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
250g mashed potato
150g cooked turkey
150g cooked ham
4 or 5 Brussel sprouts
150g roast root vegetables
100g creme fraiche or cream
150g plain flour
2 eggs beaten
200g bread crumbs
500ml rapeseed oil to shallow fry
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Shred the turkey, ham and sprouts and add them to the mashed potato. The potato should not have any fats added.
Mix all together by hand and form into bite size croquettas.
Dip in flour, then egg mixture, then breadcrumb.
Meanwhile blitz up some leftover roasted root vegetables with the cream or creme fraiche to serve alongside as a dip.
Once all are fully coated in breadcrumb, shallow fry in hot oil until golden. Serve with a dollop of the creamed roasted vegetables and enjoy!
Puff Pastry with Roasted Cauliflower, Cashel Blue Cheese and Beetroot
You can use roast broccoli or any blue cheese in this recipe. Brie would also work really well with some cranberry sauce.
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
1 sheet puff pastry
1 egg beaten
¼ head roasted cauliflower
50g Cashel blue cheese
50 g creme fraiche
½ cooked beetroot
Small bunch mint to garnish
Method
Preheat oven to 190°C.
Cut the puff pastry into rectangles and brush with beaten egg. Place on a lined baking sheet and cook for 15-20 minutes until golden in colour and fully risen.
Meanwhile, take some tips off the cauliflower and place the rest in a blender with the Cashel blue cheese and creme fraiche.
Place contents in a piping bag if you have one.
Finely dice the cooked beetroot.
Once the pastry has cooled, pipe out some of the cauliflower mixture along the top. Place the charred pieces of cauliflower along the top and dot some diced beetroot on top. Sprinkle with mint and serve immediately.
Leftover Cheesey Gougeres
Ideal for using up random bits of cheese from a cheese board.
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
300g mixed leftover cheese (ideally a cheddar in the mix as well)
1 sheet puff pastry
1 egg for egg washing the pastry
Pesto or cranberry sauce to garnish
Method
Preheat oven to 190°C. Blitz or grate all of the cheese together.
Cut the pastry into squares.
Place a spoonful of the cheese mixture in the centre of the square and pinch the edges of the pastry together to create a parcel.
Brush with egg wash.
Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes.
Top with cranberry sauce or pesto and serve immediately.
Sheep's cheese, cranberry and pecan bites
These are a hit when served with drinks - make more than you think you need!
Servings8
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
1 sheet of puff pastry
1 egg for egg wash
100g Velvet Cloud Soft Sheep's Cheese
Sprig of thyme
1 tsp honey
100g cranberry sauce
For the pecans:
10-12 pecans
1 tbsp runny honey
2 tbsp soft brown sugar
Method
Preheat the oven to 190°C. Cut the puff pastry into small bite-size squares. Place on a lined baking sheet and brush with egg wash.
Bake in preheated oven at 190°C for 20 minutes until fully plugged up and golden.
Remove from oven and set aside.
Meanwhile, chop the thyme very finely and add and a tsp honey to the sheep's cheese. Check for seasoning and add a little salt if necessary.
Place a spoon of the sheep's cheese and a spoon of cranberry sauce on top of each puff pastry square. Top with seasonal berries or red currants.
To caramelise the pecans, place them in a pan in the oven and toast them. Remove from pan before they burn. Add the soft brown sugar and honey to the pan and let it melt and bubble. Pour the mixture over the pecans and set aside to cool.
Decorate the puff pastry bites with chopped caramelised pecans.