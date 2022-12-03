This Cork chef shows us how to turn our Christmas leftovers into delicious party food

Method

Preheat oven to 190°C.

Cut the puff pastry into rectangles and brush with beaten egg. Place on a lined baking sheet and cook for 15-20 minutes until golden in colour and fully risen.

Meanwhile, take some tips off the cauliflower and place the rest in a blender with the Cashel blue cheese and creme fraiche.

Place contents in a piping bag if you have one.

Finely dice the cooked beetroot.