These are the recipes that the pastry chef at Ballymaloe House bakes every Christmas

Walnut Meringue Gâteau with Pears
This meringue gâteau is a very useful way to serve fresh fruit as an elegant dessert. This recipe is taken from Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall published by Phaidon.
Servings6
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
2 large egg whites
110g (4oz) caster sugar
50g (2oz) chopped walnuts
To assemble and decorate:
2 ripe dessert pears
225ml (8fl oz) whipped cream
5 walnut halves
Method
Preheat the oven to 130°C/265°F/Gas Mark 1.
Cover a baking sheet with baking paper and, with a pencil, draw out two 19cm (7 1/2 inch) diameter circles on the paper. Flip the paper over so the pencil is on the underside.
To make the meringue: Check that the bowl of your electric stand mixer is dry, spotlessly clean and free from grease. Place the egg whites and sugar into the bowl and whisk until the mixture forms stiff peaks, about 10 minutes.
Fold in the chopped walnuts and, using the drawn-on circles as a guide, evenly spread onto the baking sheet in two circles.
Bake for about 1 hour, until crisp and set. When the meringue is cooked it will lift easily away from the baking paper. Allow to cool completely.
To assemble and decorate: Put one of the meringue circles on a serving plate. Peel the pears, remove the core and slice into 1cm (1/2 inch) wide pieces. Spread or pipe most of the whipped cream over the meringue and arrange the slices of pear on top of the cream.
Put the second circle of meringue on top and lightly press down. Decorate the top with rosettes of the remaining cream and the walnut halves.
Mandarines Givrees
These quaint little desserts consist of tangerine sorbet served inside a frozen tangerine skin.
Servings20
Preparation Time 40 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
For the syrup
170 g/6 oz caster sugar
juice of 1⁄2 lemon
For the sorbet
24 tangerines with leaves, or more as needed
juice of 1 lemon
bay leaves, to decorate
Method
To make the syrup: Place 120 ml/4 fl oz (1⁄2 cup) water, the sugar and lemon juice in a pan on a low heat. Bring to a boil and simmer for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and allow to completely cool.
To make the sorbet: Grate the zest from four of the tangerines and squeeze their juice. Use a sharp knife to cut the ‘top’ off the remaining tangerines so each one has a ‘lid’. Try to keep the leaves and stems attached to each lid. Put the lids to one side for later.
Use a teaspoon to remove the flesh (all the segments) from inside each tangerine, being careful to keep the skin intact. This can be tricky, as some fruit will have looser skins than others. I find the best way to do this is by gently pushing the spoon between the segments and the thin outer pith, gradually taking out a few segments at a time. Once one or two segments are removed, the rest come out more easily. Put the hollow skins, each of which should now be clean on the inside, onto a tray and into the freezer.
Purée the scooped-out flesh using a handheld blender. Press the blended pulp through a fine sieve to extract as much of the juice as possible. Add the juice from the four tangerines you squeezed earlier too. In total you should end up with about 750 ml/25 fl oz (3 cups) juice. Otherwise, squeeze a few extra tangerines to bring up the volume. Add the grated zest, the fresh lemon juice and the cooled syrup to the tangerine juice. Taste and adjust with sugar or extra lemon juice, if more sweetness or sharpness is required.
Pour the mixture into an ice cream machine and churn according to the manufacturer’s directions. Transfer the sorbet into the frozen tangerine shells, replace the lids and store in an airtight container in the freezer. This sorbet is best enjoyed the day it is made.
Serve the mandarines givrée in an ice bowl or on a bed of bay leaves. If the fruit did not come with leaves attached, be extra generous with the bay leaves to compensate.
- Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall is published by Phaidon. Photography by Cliodhna Prendergrast