These are the recipes that the pastry chef at Ballymaloe House bakes every Christmas

As someone who still wonders what I’ll do when I ‘grow up’, I have always been fascinated by those whose destiny is manifested from an early age, those who from tender years display obvious signs of a preternatural aptitude for, and affinity with, what eventually evolves into their chosen speciality or field in later adult life.

JR Ryall, head of pastry at Ballymaloe House is very much a case in point. In 2018, he picked up the Dessert Trolley of the Year award at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards, on behalf of the iconic and internationally renowned Irish Country House, and is the author of a quite magnificent new cookbook, Ballymaloe Desserts, beautifully photographed by Cliodhna Prendergast and set to become part of the canon for decades to come, just as The Ballymaloe Cookbook, authored by his late, great mentor Myrtle Allen remains as crucial and as relevant to this day as when it was first published back in 1977. Despite all this, he is still just 35 years old, a comparative fledgling in cheffing years; then again, JR’s passion for the kitchen began when he was young, very young.

“One of my very earliest memories,” says JR, “was a visit to the Ballymaloe Cookery School when I was four. My aunt Evelyn worked with Darina [Allen], because even at that age I was particularly interested in tasting, so much so that my mother asked my aunt would she take me on a tour of the school. And at the end of the tour, Evelyn introduced me to Darina and Darina comes over with the red glasses and hands me a copy of her book, Simply Delicious. And she wrote a note inside the cover saying, ‘March 1992, For John Robert, who will be a great chef when he grows up, love from Darina Allen’. Darina had cracked open the door to Ballymaloe for JR to peer through.

JR grew up on a small family farm in North Cork, between Fermoy and Mallow, and one of his earliest ‘teachers’ was his Great Aunt Diana who was born in 1919 and lived with the family.

“We had two kitchens in the house, so four- or five-year old me would go into her kitchen and she’d let me give a hand with mixing the soda bread. She’d make soda bread every day, usually with sour milk, not buttermilk. We’d take in milk from the farm and as it would sour, she’d use it up in the bread and she’d sometimes make a yeast bread or a Madeira loaf. We’d make crumpets on the range, drop scones, really basic traditional things, she was an old-fashioned cook, so she taught me very traditional techniques of cooking, baking and frying, that sort of thing, nothing flash.”

When JR was 13, his mother gifted him a course at Ballymaloe Cookery School, the first in a series he took there, the older adults student fascinated by their fellow in his early teens.

“It was a bread course that really excited me. At the school, I saw bunches of fresh herbs being picked, batches of meringues, bigger than I could have ever dreamt of, it was really quite amazing, actually. That’s when I realised Ballymaloe had more to offer me.”

The next door to open led right into the inner sanctum, Myrtle Allen’s legendary kitchen in Ballymaloe House, with Rory O’Connell then head chef.

“I had done a number of short courses in the cookery school and got to do some work experience. One day, Darina said she thought I should try working in the kitchen in Ballymaloe House and arranged it with Rory.”

Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall

After a false start which left him doubting if he was even remotely suited to cheffing, JR found his natural milieu in the comparative and more considered calm of the pastry kitchen.

“I was doing very simple things, dipping truffles in chocolate, sorting through biscuits, watching what other people were doing but by the end of the shift I realised there was something in Ballymaloe House I wanted to see more of and I asked if could I come back.”

If Rory O’Connell was and still is one of JR’s most important guiding mentors, then Myrtle Allen was his North Star, the lodestar by which he has mapped out all else in his culinary life.

“On one of my first days at Ballymaloe house, I was there in the evening and she walked into the top of the kitchen. Jason, the sous chef, said, ‘Oh, Mrs. Allen, welcome back. What would you like for dinner tonight?’ And I was thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh, what is Myrtle going to order from this incredible menu?’ And she said, ‘Lovely menu tonight, Jason. I’d love a poached egg.’ And she dazzled me. I just thought, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible! She could have anything from the menu in Ballymaloe House, and she’s asked the chef to poach her an egg. And it gripped me immediately.”

Myrtle seemed to have an uncanny intuition when it came to divining innate talent in young chefs, Rory O’Connell and Michael Quinn, both previous proteges, and she set about mentoring young JR, including extensive work teaching him how to taste. He worked alongside her each day and then returned for the entire summer holidays during his final two years in school, continuing the pattern while studying natural sciences in Trinity College, in Dublin. At the end of his third year, Myrtle told him the permanent job as head pastry chef was his if he wanted it after finishing college. Ryall thought long and hard about doing a doctorate after graduation but the pull of Ballymaloe was too strong:

“I was always fascinated by Mrs Allen and the idea of returning to spend a solid year with her, there was so much more to learn. I came back three days after my final exam and that was it, I’ve been here ever since.”

Walnut Meringue Gâteau with Pears recipe by:JR Ryall This meringue gâteau is a very useful way to serve fresh fruit as an elegant dessert. This recipe is taken from Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall published by Phaidon. Servings 6 Preparation Time  40 mins Cooking Time  60 mins Total Time  1 hours 40 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 2 large egg whites

110g (4oz) caster sugar

50g (2oz) chopped walnuts

To assemble and decorate:

2 ripe dessert pears

225ml (8fl oz) whipped cream

5 walnut halves Method Preheat the oven to 130°C/265°F/Gas Mark 1. Cover a baking sheet with baking paper and, with a pencil, draw out two 19cm (7 1/2 inch) diameter circles on the paper. Flip the paper over so the pencil is on the underside. To make the meringue: Check that the bowl of your electric stand mixer is dry, spotlessly clean and free from grease. Place the egg whites and sugar into the bowl and whisk until the mixture forms stiff peaks, about 10 minutes. Fold in the chopped walnuts and, using the drawn-on circles as a guide, evenly spread onto the baking sheet in two circles. Bake for about 1 hour, until crisp and set. When the meringue is cooked it will lift easily away from the baking paper. Allow to cool completely. To assemble and decorate: Put one of the meringue circles on a serving plate. Peel the pears, remove the core and slice into 1cm (1/2 inch) wide pieces. Spread or pipe most of the whipped cream over the meringue and arrange the slices of pear on top of the cream. Put the second circle of meringue on top and lightly press down. Decorate the top with rosettes of the remaining cream and the walnut halves.

Mandarines Givrees recipe by:JR Ryall These quaint little desserts consist of tangerine sorbet served inside a frozen tangerine skin. Servings 20 Preparation Time  40 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients For the syrup

170 g/6 oz caster sugar

juice of 1⁄2 lemon

For the sorbet

24 tangerines with leaves, or more as needed

juice of 1 lemon

bay leaves, to decorate Method To make the syrup: Place 120 ml/4 fl oz (1⁄2 cup) water, the sugar and lemon juice in a pan on a low heat. Bring to a boil and simmer for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and allow to completely cool. To make the sorbet: Grate the zest from four of the tangerines and squeeze their juice. Use a sharp knife to cut the ‘top’ off the remaining tangerines so each one has a ‘lid’. Try to keep the leaves and stems attached to each lid. Put the lids to one side for later. Use a teaspoon to remove the flesh (all the segments) from inside each tangerine, being careful to keep the skin intact. This can be tricky, as some fruit will have looser skins than others. I find the best way to do this is by gently pushing the spoon between the segments and the thin outer pith, gradually taking out a few segments at a time. Once one or two segments are removed, the rest come out more easily. Put the hollow skins, each of which should now be clean on the inside, onto a tray and into the freezer. Purée the scooped-out flesh using a handheld blender. Press the blended pulp through a fine sieve to extract as much of the juice as possible. Add the juice from the four tangerines you squeezed earlier too. In total you should end up with about 750 ml/25 fl oz (3 cups) juice. Otherwise, squeeze a few extra tangerines to bring up the volume. Add the grated zest, the fresh lemon juice and the cooled syrup to the tangerine juice. Taste and adjust with sugar or extra lemon juice, if more sweetness or sharpness is required. Pour the mixture into an ice cream machine and churn according to the manufacturer’s directions. Transfer the sorbet into the frozen tangerine shells, replace the lids and store in an airtight container in the freezer. This sorbet is best enjoyed the day it is made. Serve the mandarines givrée in an ice bowl or on a bed of bay leaves. If the fruit did not come with leaves attached, be extra generous with the bay leaves to compensate.

A Ballymaloe Christmas

“Christmas at Ballymaloe usually starts during the first week of December. They cut down a tree to bring it into the drawing room and suddenly everyone’s like ‘where are the mince pies?’ We want a delicious waft going through the house and that comes from the mulled wine and mulled apple juice from the orchard.

The dessert trolley becomes very festive in the three weeks leading up to Christmas. So we’ll have plum pudding, mince pies and sherry trifle, lighter desserts like mandarin givrées (right). You take a tangerine or mandarin and scoop the flesh out, press the centre, make a sorbet and pack it back into the shell. And we love the walnut and pear meringue too. Christmas is the last time of year to be tweaking and modernising recipes.

“The most heartwarming food at this time of year is the most traditional. So, the last recipe I’d ever want to tweak is a mince pie, because when you eat it, it reminds you of why you love the season so much.”