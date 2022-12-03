Donal Skehan's family recipes to enjoy on Christmas Eve

Festive Ham and Cheese Wreath with Sprout and Cranberry Salad
A seasonal take on a main-course favourite
Servings8
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine European
Ingredients
all-butter puff pastry (defrosted or chilled)
2 tbsp dijon mustard
1 x 100g block mozzarella, coarsely grated
200g Gruyère, coarsely grated
250g thinly sliced smoked ham/ Christmas ham
Large handful chives, finely chopped
1 large free range egg, beaten
1 tbsp sesame seeds
Jar of cranberry sauce or tomato relish, to dip
For the salad:
500g Brussels sprouts, roots and outer leaves trimmed
125g dried cranberries
75g skinless toasted almonds, chopped
50g Parmesan cheese, shaved or grated
For the dressing:
2 tbsp white wine vinegar
2 tsp Dijon mustard
6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 garlic clove, grated
2 tsp honey
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Roll out the block of puff pastry into a large rectangle, measuring roughly 45 cm x 25cm, onto a lightly floured worktop. Keep your puff pastry in the fridge until just before you’re ready to use it.
With the long edge of the puff pastry closest to you, begin to spread the Dijon mustard all over, leaving a 2cm gap along the long edge that is furthest away from you.
Sprinkle over the mozzarella and gruyere cheeses. Season with black pepper before layering the ham over the cheese, finishing with a sprinkle of the chives.
Now, starting from the long edge closest to you, roll the pastry up tightly, like a swiss roll. Egg wash the 2cm gap you left and finally roll everything together, leaving the roll seam side down.
Transfer the roll to a lined baking tray and make cuts through the pastry, about 2cm apart, without slicing the whole way through. You should leave the bottom layer of the pastry intact so that all the rounds stay connected when you bend them into a wreath shape.
Now, bring the 2 ends together to form a wreath and slightly twist each pastry wheel to reveal the roll. Egg wash the pastry and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Transfer to an oven preheated to 200°C/180°C fan/400°F/Gas Mark 6 and bake for 20 - 25 minutes until golden brown & bubbling.
While the pastry is baking, make the salad. Whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing until completely combined.
Using a food processor with a fine blade attachment, shave the Brussels sprouts finely, or finely slice with a sharp knife. Add to a large mixing bowl with the dried cranberries, half the almonds and half the parmesan.
Add the dressing and toss gently to combine. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle over the remaining nuts and parmesan cheese before serving.
Once the wreath is baked, slide onto a serving plate and put a small bowl of cranberry sauce or relish in the middle for dipping.
Leave to cool for 10 minutes then serve alongside the salad.
Gingerbread Pancakes with Warm Berry Compote
Pancakes drenched in a comforting berry compote
Servings16
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Ingredients
30g unsalted butter, plus extra, melted, for serving
3 tbsp light muscovado sugar
1 tbsp black treacle
250g plain flour
2 tsp cream of tartar
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
2 tsp ground ginger
2 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp allspice
Pinch of sea salt
2 large free-range eggs
200ml whole milk
Neutral oil, to grease
Yoghurt or creme fraiche and maple syrup, to serve (optional)
For the berry compote:
400g Frozen berries (eg strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries)
100g caster sugar
2 tsp vanilla bean paste
Finely grated zest and juice of a clementine
Method
For the berry compote, add all the ingredients into a pan over a medium and gently warm through until the berries are defrosted and juicy. Allow to bubble until the juice has thickened but not turned to jam (about 3-4 minutes). Set aside to cool whilst you make the pancakes.
Melt the butter, sugar and treacle together in a small pan over a medium heat. In a large bowl, sift in the flour with the cream of tartar, bicarbonate of soda, spices and a good pinch of salt. Make a well in the centre and pour in the melted butter mixture.
Crack the eggs into the well then whisk gently, incorporating a little flour at a time to avoid lumps. Gradually add the milk as you stir until you have a smooth thick batter.
Lightly grease a heavy based frying pan and place on a medium heat. Dollop a few spoonfuls of the mixture onto the pan, cook until bubbles appear on the surface then flip and watch them puff up. Cook for a minute more then transfer to a warmed plate whilst you cook the rest.
Serve the pancakes with the compote spooned over. You can add a dollop of yoghurt, creme fraiche or a drizzle of maple syrup, for extra luxury.
Spiced Caramel Cookies
Chewy, spicy and sweet - these treats are hard to beat!
Servings16
Preparation Time 60 mins
Cooking Time 2 hours 10 mins
Total Time 3 hours 10 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Ingredients
250g unsalted butter, softened
150g caster sugar
300g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
75g cocoa powder
1 tbsp cold milk or water
1 tsp vanilla extract Icing sugar, to dust
For the caramel filling:
100g soft light brown sugar
50g unsalted butter
2 tbsp golden syrup
1 star anise
1 cinnamon stick
75ml double cream
Pinch of salt
Method
Beat the butter and sugar together in a stand mixer (or with a hand mixer) until light and fluffy.
In a separate bowl, sift the flour and cocoa together with a pinch of salt.
Add half of the flour and cocoa mixture into the butter/sugar mix and combine before adding the remaining. Adding it in two batches ensures the flour doesn’t explode all over the kitchen.
Add the milk and vanilla extract, mixing continuously. The mixture will look pretty crumbly at this point - keep mixing until it has come together, this should take a further 1-2 minutes.
Tip the dough out onto a worktop, divide into two and using your hands, flatten each piece into a disc. Wrap with cling film and leave in the fridge to chill for half an hour.
To make the caramel filling, put the sugar, butter, golden syrup, spices and salt into a small pan over a low heat. Allow to melt and combine before increasing the temperature and bubbling for 3-4 minutes.
Stir in the cream (be careful as it might splutter a bit) and then cook for a few minutes more, stirring till it's smooth and luscious.
Remove the star anise and cinnamon and pour the caramel into a bowl. Leave to cool until the sauce is thick and spreadable.
Once the cookie dough has chilled, line 2 large baking sheets with baking parchment. Roll out one of the dough discs, between two additional pieces of baking parchment, until it is about 4-5mm thick.
Cut out rounds with a fluted 6.5cm cutter, ensuring you re-roll the trimmings to use up all of the dough, and place on one of the trays. You will get 12-16 biscuits.
Using a small star cutter, cut out the centre of each of the biscuits (you can keep the stars and bake these too). Chill in the fridge whilst you repeat the process with the second disc of dough, this time without the star cutouts.
Chill all of the dough cut outs in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Once heated, bake the cookies for 8-10 minutes. Leave on the trays to set for 5 minutes after baking before carefully transferring to a wire rack with a spatula, allowing to cool completely.
Once cooled, dust the cookies with icing sugar.
Using a spoon, spread some of the caramel sauce into the centre of each of the flat biscuits, top each with a star biscuit and press lightly together.