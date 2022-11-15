What's for lunch: How to poach an egg in the microwave in just 60 seconds

It takes just 60 seconds to poach an egg in a microwave - a perfect lunch for busy office workers 
What's for lunch: How to poach an egg in the microwave in just 60 seconds

Poached eggs are nutritious and delicious. Picture: Elena Golovenchenko/Pexels

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 08:00
Ciara McDonnell

On weeks when life is busier than usual, I lean heavily on one of the original superfoods: an egg. Nutritionally dense, with 6g of protein and rich in vitamin D and B12, eggs keep me full and satisfied. And they can be cooked in a matter of minutes. When in the office, I bring a slice or two of pumpernickel bread and smush some avocado over the top while performing my favourite magic trick: poaching an egg in the microwave. With a scattering of sea salt and a drizzle of hot sauce over the top, it is the easiest way to ensure lunch envy in my colleagues. 

I buy organic local eggs where possible. In the supermarket, look for free-range or organic eggs and peep to the back of the shelf for the freshest cartons. When it comes to poached eggs, you'll get the best results from freshly laid eggs, so bear that in mind. 

60-second microwave poached eggs

The perfect office lunch, ready in the time it takes your toast to pop

60-second microwave poached eggs

Servings

1

Cooking Time

1 mins

Total Time

1 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 1 organic or free-range egg 

  • 1/2 a cup of water

  • Microwave-friendly cup and small plate or saucer

  • To serve:

  • 1/2 avocado

  • 1 slice bread of your choice

  • Hot sauce

  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Fill your cup halfway with cold water. Gently crack your egg into the cup and cover with a saucer.

  2. Place the cup in the microwave for 30 seconds. Check your egg for doneness and cook for a further 30 seconds if needs be. Sixty seconds will result in a medium-poached egg, but as all microwaves are different, check every 30 seconds to achieve your perfect egg.

  3. Serve on bread of your choice with avocado and hot sauce.

Shelf Life

Irish company Fiid has just launched Veggie Pots onto the Irish market. These pots are packed with veggies, beans and quinoa to offer a near-instant lunch option for the pocket-friendly price of €2.89. Low in sodium and high in vitamin D and fibre, they operate just like a Pot Noodle - pour over some hot water and enjoy. Another innovative and convenient product from this forward-thinking company, with nutrition at the core of its philosophy. You can choose from three flavours at Tesco: Tomato and Chipotle, Lemongrass and Turmeric and Carrot and Cumin.

www.eatfiid.com

Read More

Lunch to go: Turn a packet of instant noodles into a delicious meal 

More in this section

Cork pastry chef launches calendar inspired by her viral Instagram recipe tests  Cork pastry chef launches calendar inspired by her viral Instagram recipe tests 
Midweek meals: Five winter warmers you can cook in an hour or less Midweek meals: Five winter warmers you can cook in an hour or less
Celebrations without Bounty Celebrations boxes will have one divisive treat missing this Christmas — but not in Ireland
<p>Midweek meals: Five dinners for the whole family</p>

Midweek meals: Five low-effort family dinners ready in 30 minutes or less

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s