What's for lunch: How to poach an egg in the microwave in just 60 seconds

On weeks when life is busier than usual, I lean heavily on one of the original superfoods: an egg. Nutritionally dense, with 6g of protein and rich in vitamin D and B12, eggs keep me full and satisfied. And they can be cooked in a matter of minutes. When in the office, I bring a slice or two of pumpernickel bread and smush some avocado over the top while performing my favourite magic trick: poaching an egg in the microwave. With a scattering of sea salt and a drizzle of hot sauce over the top, it is the easiest way to ensure lunch envy in my colleagues.

I buy organic local eggs where possible. In the supermarket, look for free-range or organic eggs and peep to the back of the shelf for the freshest cartons. When it comes to poached eggs, you'll get the best results from freshly laid eggs, so bear that in mind.