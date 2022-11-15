What's for lunch: How to poach an egg in the microwave in just 60 seconds

On weeks when life is busier than usual, I lean heavily on one of the original superfoods: an egg. Nutritionally dense, with 6g of protein and rich in vitamin D and B12, eggs keep me full and satisfied. And they can be cooked in a matter of minutes. When in the office, I bring a slice or two of pumpernickel bread and smush some avocado over the top while performing my favourite magic trick: poaching an egg in the microwave. With a scattering of sea salt and a drizzle of hot sauce over the top, it is the easiest way to ensure lunch envy in my colleagues.
I buy organic local eggs where possible. In the supermarket, look for free-range or organic eggs and peep to the back of the shelf for the freshest cartons. When it comes to poached eggs, you'll get the best results from freshly laid eggs, so bear that in mind.
60-second microwave poached eggs
The perfect office lunch, ready in the time it takes your toast to pop
Servings1
Cooking Time 1 mins
Total Time 1 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
1 organic or free-range egg
1/2 a cup of water
Microwave-friendly cup and small plate or saucer
To serve:
1/2 avocado
1 slice bread of your choice
Hot sauce
Salt and pepper
Method
Fill your cup halfway with cold water. Gently crack your egg into the cup and cover with a saucer.
Place the cup in the microwave for 30 seconds. Check your egg for doneness and cook for a further 30 seconds if needs be. Sixty seconds will result in a medium-poached egg, but as all microwaves are different, check every 30 seconds to achieve your perfect egg.
Serve on bread of your choice with avocado and hot sauce.
