Cork pastry chef launches calendar inspired by her viral Instagram recipe tests 

Beth O'Brien has tried and tested trusted recipes from Darina Allen, Jamie Oliver, and Paul Hollywood to find the perfect classic bakes and desserts 
Cork pastry chef, Beth O'Brien, has turned her viral Instagram recipe tests in to a 2023 Baking Calendar

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 12:05
Nicole Glennon

A pastry chef at Ballymaloe House is launching a calendar based on her viral recipe tests which saw her pit the likes of Darina Allen, Jamie Oliver and Paul Hollywood against one another to find the perfect version of classic bakes and desserts.

Beth O'Brien, who is originally from Dublin, began testing a selection of tried and trusted recipes on her Instagram page @bethcooksthings back in 2020.

The comparison tests, which featured culinary greats like Cork's own Darina Allen as well as Delia Smith, Nigella Lawson, and Yotam Ottolenghi got a lot of online attention.

Sample pages from A Year of Baking 2023 calendar

Now, the Cork-based pastry chef has compiled the fruits of her efforts in A Year of Baking, a 2023 wall calendar.

Each month features a nine-recipe test photo and one of Beth’s original perfected recipes to try at home. 

The sweet selection includes classics like chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon buns, banana bread, a basque cheesecake and a Victoria sponge.

The calendar, which will go on sale next week from Beth's shopify store, costs €22, with 10% of the proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross relief efforts in Ukraine.

Darina Allen: London chef Jeremy Lee shows us how to make winter warmers like apple tarts

