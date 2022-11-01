What's for lunch: How to make this 10-minute tomato soup and ultimate toasted cheese

On rainy days like this nothing perks my family up quite like a steaming bowl of tomato soup served with little triangles of toasted sandwiches oozing with melted cheese.

In the midweek, when I simply don't have time to be roasting tomatoes and stirring pots for a long time, I utilise my secret weapon: this super quick soup recipe. Using the best of store cupboard ingredients, it results in a tomato soup resonant of Campbells but full of nutritional value.