What's for lunch: How to make this 10-minute tomato soup and ultimate toasted cheese

Satisfy that craving for tomato soup with our better than bought version. Serve with our best-ever toasted cheese
This soup goes from the stovetop to the table in under 15 minutes.

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 10:45
Ciara McDonnell

On rainy days like this nothing perks my family up quite like a steaming bowl of tomato soup served with little triangles of toasted sandwiches oozing with melted cheese.

In the midweek, when I simply don't have time to be roasting tomatoes and stirring pots for a long time, I utilise my secret weapon: this super quick soup recipe. Using the best of store cupboard ingredients, it results in a tomato soup resonant of Campbells but full of nutritional value.

It's a base for you to create your own version, sometimes I add chilli, sometimes cream, and often a whole bulb of roasted garlic to the recipe. Likewise, when it comes to toasted sandwiches - make it your own with some roast ham or a slathering of pesto - one of my children loves his with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. 

Easiest ever tomato soup

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

This easy soup can be cooked in ten minutes and is best served with toasted cheese sandwiches cut into triangles

Servings

6

Preparation Time

2 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

12 mins

Course

Starter

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp butter

  • 1 tsp olive oil

  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed

  • 680ml bottle passata

  • 1-litre chicken stock

  • 1 bunch basil, chopped

  • 1 heaped tbsp crème fraîche

Method

  1. In a heavy-based saucepan heat the butter and oil over a low heat and stir in the garlic, cooking for a minute or two until fragrant. 

  2. Stir in the passata, chicken stock and full bunch of basil and bring to a simmer. Cook for 8 minutes and season with salt and pepper. 

  3. Stir in the crème fraîche before serving in cups or mugs. 

Ultimate grilled cheese sandwich

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Try chilli flakes, jalapeños and relish for a spicy twist to your cheese toastie

Servings

1

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 thick slices of good sourdough bread 

  • lots of butter 

  • pinch of chilli flakes 

  • few dashes of Worcestershire sauce 

  • 2 slices of leftover hard cheese (Cheddar, Gruyère or Comté)

  • relish of your choice 

  • thin slices of jalapeños 

Method

  1. Toast the bread lightly in a toaster and then butter both sides of each slice. On the bottom slice layer the cheese, sprinkle with chilli flakes and a dash or three of Worcestershire sauce. Some relish would do nicely if you like.

  2. Put the top slice on and press down lightly and place a few thin slices on top of the top slice. If using a toastie maker then do that, otherwise heat a frying pan up to medium-high and place the sandwich on pressing it down with a spatula and flipping it over halfway through until golden brown on the outside with the jalapeños well embedded in the bread and the cheese nice and melty. 

  3. Cut in half and devour.

