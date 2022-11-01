What's for lunch: How to make this 10-minute tomato soup and ultimate toasted cheese

On rainy days like this nothing perks my family up quite like a steaming bowl of tomato soup served with little triangles of toasted sandwiches oozing with melted cheese.
In the midweek, when I simply don't have time to be roasting tomatoes and stirring pots for a long time, I utilise my secret weapon: this super quick soup recipe. Using the best of store cupboard ingredients, it results in a tomato soup resonant of Campbells but full of nutritional value.
It's a base for you to create your own version, sometimes I add chilli, sometimes cream, and often a whole bulb of roasted garlic to the recipe. Likewise, when it comes to toasted sandwiches - make it your own with some roast ham or a slathering of pesto - one of my children loves his with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese.
Easiest ever tomato soup
This easy soup can be cooked in ten minutes and is best served with toasted cheese sandwiches cut into triangles
Servings6
Preparation Time 2 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 12 mins
Course Starter
Cuisine American
Ingredients
1 tbsp butter
1 tsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
680ml bottle passata
1-litre chicken stock
1 bunch basil, chopped
1 heaped tbsp crème fraîche
Method
In a heavy-based saucepan heat the butter and oil over a low heat and stir in the garlic, cooking for a minute or two until fragrant.
Stir in the passata, chicken stock and full bunch of basil and bring to a simmer. Cook for 8 minutes and season with salt and pepper.
Stir in the crème fraîche before serving in cups or mugs.
Ultimate grilled cheese sandwich
Try chilli flakes, jalapeños and relish for a spicy twist to your cheese toastie
Servings1
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 thick slices of good sourdough bread
lots of butter
pinch of chilli flakes
few dashes of Worcestershire sauce
2 slices of leftover hard cheese (Cheddar, Gruyère or Comté)
relish of your choice
thin slices of jalapeños
Method
Toast the bread lightly in a toaster and then butter both sides of each slice. On the bottom slice layer the cheese, sprinkle with chilli flakes and a dash or three of Worcestershire sauce. Some relish would do nicely if you like.
Put the top slice on and press down lightly and place a few thin slices on top of the top slice. If using a toastie maker then do that, otherwise heat a frying pan up to medium-high and place the sandwich on pressing it down with a spatula and flipping it over halfway through until golden brown on the outside with the jalapeños well embedded in the bread and the cheese nice and melty.
Cut in half and devour.