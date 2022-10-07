Colm O'Gorman's autumn apple and blackberry crumble with hazelnuts and Irish whiskey cream

Apple and Wild Blackberry Crumble with Hazelnuts and Irish Whiskey Cream
If you want to skip the whiskey, substitute that for a teaspoon of vanilla essence to make a classic Chantilly cream.
Servings6
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
For the filling:
1kg cooking apples
50g butter
50g soft brown sugar
250g fresh blackberries
For the crumble:
120g plain flour
120g soft brown sugar
90g butter
½ tsp ground cinnamon
a pinch of fresh ground nutmeg
100g roasted hazelnuts
To serve:
500ml fresh cream
1 tsp caster sugar
1 tbsp Irish whiskey
Method
Preheat your oven to 175 Celsius.
Wash the blackberries to remove any debris. As ripe blackberries are very tender and burst easily, I do this by putting them in a large bowl and adding lots of cold water. Swirl the berries around in the water and you will see any little bits of debris rise to the surface. Drain off the water and repeat, rinsing the berries this way a few times until the water is clean. Finally, drain off the water and set the berries aside while you prepare the apples.
Peel and core the apples, cutting them into wedges about two centimetres thick. Heat a large heavy based frying pan over a high heat, and when it is good and hot, toss in the butter. When the butter melts fully and starts to foam, add the apples and the brown sugar.
Reduce the heat to medium and stir the pan to coat the apples fully as the sugar melts into the butter and makes a soft caramel. This will only take about two minutes. Do not leave the apples on for too long as they will cook too much for this stage and become very soft. I like my apples to have some bite in a crumble, so I pan roast them like this for no more than two minutes. Remember they still have another thirty minutes in the oven to go.
Layer the apples in a deep baking dish, pouring over any caramel left in the pan. Scatter the blackberries evenly across the top of the apples and set aside while you make the crumble topping.
Put the butter, sugar, flour, and spice for the crumble into a food processor. Blitz until everything is well combined and you get a clumpy cookie dough like mixture.
Chop or crush the hazelnuts. I do this by putting the nuts on a chopping broad and lightly crushing them with a rolling pin. Break them up into rough pieces, keeping at least half of the nuts in halves or quarters for the best texture and flavour. Add the nuts to the crumble and mix them through using your fingers.
Layer the crumble over the fruit, pop the baking tray in the oven and bake for thirty minutes or until the crumble is toasted and nicely golden on top. When it is done, remove it from the oven and set aside to cool just a little while you prepare the cream.
Pour the cream into a large mixing bowl along with the sugar and the whiskey, or vanilla essence if you prefer. Beat the cream until you get smooth, gentle peaks. Serve the crumble warm with a generous dollop of cream.