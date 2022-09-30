Colm O'Gorman's Roast Cauliflower with Tahini and Zhug

Zhug is a beautiful Yemeni chili sauce that has previously featured in this column. It used it in my falafel recipe a few months ago, if you have not tried that yet, you really must, it is wonderful. As exotic as the name sounds, zhug is very quick and easy to make, and uses very widely available ingredients.

It is magnificent with this roast cauliflower dish, especially when paired with my creamy tahini sauce and topped off with fresh pomegranate seeds and more freshly chopped herbs. This dish is an irresistible combination of creamy, sweet, spicy, fresh, and savoury flavours that is guaranteed to delight.