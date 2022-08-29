Midweek meals: Five healthy lunchbox fillers perfect for back to school 

Lunch box quesadillas
Forget the sandwiches, and pack some tasty quesadillas for the kids this school year
Servings1
Preparation Time 8 mins
Cooking Time 4 mins
Total Time 12 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
2 corn or flour tortillas
100g Cheddar cheese, grated
1 half of a roasted red pepper, finely chopped – I used jarred Spanish peppers
20g sweetcorn kernels
a small handful parsley, finely chopped – optional
Method
Heat a pan dry without any oil.
Place one of your tortillas onto your work surface and sprinkle it with half of the cheese. Place the other ingredients on top and then add the rest of the cheese. Top this with the remaining tortilla and press down lightly.
Gently slide the tortilla sandwich onto your hot pan. I use a wide fish slice to do this. Allow it to cook in the dry pan for about two minutes on each side or until the cheese has melted. You can press it down slightly with the fish slice as it is cooking to make it more compact.
Remove from the pan and once cool cut into eight wedges, then pop into a lunch box.
Pea and mint dip
An easy dip best served with veggies and crackers.
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
½ bag frozen peas
handful of fresh mint leaves
zest and juice of 1 lemon
2 garlic cloves
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
1 tbsp tahini
coarse salt and pepper
Method
Cook peas in salted boiling water until tender, 1 minute. Set aside to cool.
Pulse peas in a food processor with mint, lemon zest and juice, garlic, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and tahini.
Season with salt and pepper; drizzle with oil.
Serve with veggie batons and crackers.
Orla McAndrew’s Puff Pastry Bites
A tasty treat for school lunchboxes
Servings8
Preparation Time 8 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 33 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
1 sheet of puff pastry
1 egg, beaten with a little water
1 apple, grated
Cheddar cheese
Tomato relish or ketchup
Ham, chicken, chorizo
Method
Preheat the oven to 190°C.
Cut a rectangle of puff pastry into eight squares.
Brush the edges with egg wash. Grate some apple and cheddar cheese into the centre, add a dollop of relish or tomato sauce, sprinkle on some cooked ham, chicken or chorizo and grab the edges of the pastry to make a little parcel.
Bake for 25 minutes and allow to cool before packing into lunchboxes.
Superfood quesadillas
These wholemeal quesadillas make for a great midweek supper and are equally delicious served cold with a salad for lunch
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 2 mins
Total Time 12 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 wholegrain wraps
1 tub of hummus (shop-bought or homemade)
1 avocado, skin removed and thinly sliced
1 lime, juiced
100g feta, crumbled
2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
salt
pepper
1 tsp olive oil
Method
Spread a thick layer of hummus on each wrap. Place ½ of the avocado on one side of the wrap and drizzle the lime juice over it.
Sprinkle the feta and chopped coriander on top, season with salt and pepper. Fold in half.
In a pan heat the olive oil and cook each wrap for 1-2 minutes on each side or until lightly golden and crisp. Cut each wrap in half and serve.
Tuna pasta
An easy, healthy recipe ready in 10 minutes.
Servings1
Preparation Time 2 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 12 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
80g wholegrain pasta
112g tin of tuna in olive oil, drained
2 tbsp pesto (good-quality shop-bought works well)
a small handful of chopped scallions
2 tbsp grated Parmesan
Method
Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package.
Drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Stir in the tuna, pesto and scallions and heat through. (If you don’t like tuna, you can use chicken or turkey).
Scrape the pasta into a warmed serving bowl.
Sprinkle over the Parmesan and serve without delay.