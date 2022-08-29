Midweek meals: Five healthy lunchbox fillers perfect for back to school 

And they're easy to prepare too
Midweek meals: Five healthy lunchbox fillers perfect for back to school 

Looking for some lunch box inspiration? Here are five healthy options to spice things up this September 

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 08:22

Lunch box quesadillas

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Forget the sandwiches, and pack some tasty quesadillas for the kids this school year

Lunch box quesadillas

Servings

1

Preparation Time

8 mins

Cooking Time

4 mins

Total Time

12 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 2 corn or flour tortillas

  • 100g Cheddar cheese, grated

  • 1 half of a roasted red pepper, finely chopped – I used jarred Spanish peppers

  • 20g sweetcorn kernels

  • a small handful parsley, finely chopped – optional

Method

  1. Heat a pan dry without any oil.

  2. Place one of your tortillas onto your work surface and sprinkle it with half of the cheese. Place the other ingredients on top and then add the rest of the cheese. Top this with the remaining tortilla and press down lightly.

  3. Gently slide the tortilla sandwich onto your hot pan. I use a wide fish slice to do this. Allow it to cook in the dry pan for about two minutes on each side or until the cheese has melted. You can press it down slightly with the fish slice as it is cooking to make it more compact.

  4. Remove from the pan and once cool cut into eight wedges, then pop into a lunch box.

Pea and mint dip

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

An easy dip best served with veggies and crackers.

Pea and mint dip

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • ½ bag frozen peas

  • handful of fresh mint leaves

  • zest and juice of 1 lemon

  • 2 garlic cloves

  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

  • 1 tbsp tahini

  • coarse salt and pepper

  •  

Method

  1. Cook peas in salted boiling water until tender, 1 minute. Set aside to cool.

  2. Pulse peas in a food processor with mint, lemon zest and juice, garlic, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and tahini.

  3. Season with salt and pepper; drizzle with oil.

  4. Serve with veggie batons and crackers.

Orla McAndrew’s Puff Pastry Bites

recipe by:Orla McAndrew

A tasty treat for school lunchboxes

Orla McAndrew’s Puff Pastry Bites

Servings

8

Preparation Time

8 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

33 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet of puff pastry

  • 1 egg, beaten with a little water

  • 1 apple, grated

  • Cheddar cheese

  • Tomato relish or ketchup

  • Ham, chicken, chorizo

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190°C.

  2. Cut a rectangle of puff pastry into eight squares.

  3. Brush the edges with egg wash. Grate some apple and cheddar cheese into the centre, add a dollop of relish or tomato sauce, sprinkle on some cooked ham, chicken or chorizo and grab the edges of the pastry to make a little parcel.

  4. Bake for 25 minutes and allow to cool before packing into lunchboxes.

Superfood quesadillas

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

These wholemeal quesadillas make for a great midweek supper and are equally delicious served cold with a salad for lunch

Superfood quesadillas

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

2 mins

Total Time

12 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 wholegrain wraps

  • 1 tub of hummus (shop-bought or homemade) 

  • 1 avocado, skin removed and thinly sliced 

  • 1 lime, juiced 

  • 100g feta, crumbled 

  • 2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped 

  • salt

  • pepper 

  • 1 tsp olive oil 

Method

  1. Spread a thick layer of hummus on each wrap. Place ½ of the avocado on one side of the wrap and drizzle the lime juice over it.

  2. Sprinkle the feta and chopped coriander on top, season with salt and pepper. Fold in half.

  3. In a pan heat the olive oil and cook each wrap for 1-2 minutes on each side or until lightly golden and crisp. Cut each wrap in half and serve.

Tuna pasta

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

An easy, healthy recipe ready in 10 minutes.

Tuna pasta

Servings

1

Preparation Time

2 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

12 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 80g wholegrain pasta

  • 112g tin of tuna in olive oil, drained

  • 2 tbsp pesto (good-quality shop-bought works well)

  • a small handful of chopped scallions

  • 2 tbsp grated Parmesan

  •  

Method

  1. Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package.

  2. Drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Stir in the tuna, pesto and scallions and heat through. (If you don’t like tuna, you can use chicken or turkey).

  3. Scrape the pasta into a warmed serving bowl.

  4. Sprinkle over the Parmesan and serve without delay.

