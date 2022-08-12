Colm O'Gorman: King prawn with corn, chilli crisp and sesame soba noodles

My recipe this week may introduce you to a few new ingredients. I will provide alternatives for two of them, but one, Chinese chilli crisp oil, has no substitute. It is a fabulous Chinese condiment; oil infused with chilli with lots of beautiful crunchy bits of chilli, onion, and garlic. It is the ingredient that inspired this recipe. You will find it in any good Asian supermarket.

Get hold of some of the Lao Gan Ma brand, which is in my view the best, and is also the most widely available. Chilli crisp oil features in every element of this dish, including the sauce for the noodles, and to sauté both the fresh corn and the king prawns.