Michelle Darmody: Make the most of the versatile courgette

There is a glut of courgettes at this time of year, and while they are most often associated with savoury cooking, they are also a good baking ingredient. Courgettes hold a lot of water so can add moistness as well as texture to a cake, a loaf or muffins.
Courgette and Lemon Zest Loaf
Courgettes blend very well with citrus fruits, such as lemon or orange, in fact you can substitute orange zest for the lemon in the loaf cake or use a combination of both.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 55 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
- 120mls of light olive oil
2 eggs, lightly beaten
80g light muscovado sugar
the zest of 3 lemons
350g of courgette, coarsely grated
½ tsp bread soda, sieved
½ tsp baking powder, sieved
300g plain flour
100g golden sultanas
Method
- Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 2 lb loaf tin with parchment.
Mix the oil, eggs, sugar and zest until combined. Stir in the courgettes.
Mix the bread soda and baking powder into the flour and stir them well. Add this to the courgette mix and combine. Add in the sultanas and scoop the mixture into your prepared tin.
Bake for about 55 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin until it is cool enough to handle, then transfer onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Courgette and Chocolate Buns
These buns are a lovely mix of sweet and savoury ingredients
Servings12
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
25g of cocoa powder
175g of self-raising flour
80mls of light olive oil
2 eggs, lightly beaten
175g of golden caster sugar
220g of courgettes, roughly grated
50g of dark chocolate chips
Method
- Preheat your oven to 180°C and place 12 paper bun cases into a bun tin.
Mix the cocoa powder and flour together.
Mix the oil, eggs, sugar and courgette together. Combine the two mixtures well and stir in the chocolate chips.
Scoop the mixture into the twelve bun cases and bake for about 25 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin until cool enough to handle then transfer onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Courgette and Walnut Muffins
For these courgette and walnut muffins you can use a non-dairy milk if you wish.
Servings12
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
- 100g courgettes, roughly grated
100g feta cheese, crumbled
225g self-raising flour
170ml milk
1 egg, lightly beaten
55ml light olive oil
1 tsp cracked black pepper
40g walnuts, chopped
a small handful of parsley, finely chopped - optional
Method
- Preheat your oven to 190°C and place 12 paper bun cases into a bun tin.
Mix the courgette, cheese and flour together and set aside.
Stir the milk, egg, olive oil together and add this to the courgette mixture. Combine well. Stir in the cracked black pepper, the walnuts and parsley, if you are using it.
Scoop the mixture into the twelve bun cases and bake for about 20 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin until cool enough to handle then transfer