Michelle Darmody: Make the most of the versatile courgette

There is a glut of courgettes at this time of year, and while they are most often associated with savoury cooking, they are also a good baking ingredient. Courgettes hold a lot of water so can add moistness as well as texture to a cake, a loaf or muffins.

I have created a recipe for a courgette cake before with lemon curd filling and cream cheese icing. It is a real show-stopper and is often my go-to for special occasions. The recipes here are perhaps simpler, and suitable for an afternoon snack or a picnic in the park.