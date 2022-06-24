Colm O'Gorman: Sumptuous Spanish tortillas stuffed with pepper, feta and chorizo

This week’s recipe is one of my ‘go-to’ recipes whenever I am feeling a little lazy but want something quick, tasty and comforting to eat. It is a bit of a cross between a Spanish tortilla and an Italian frittata, a beautiful one-pot dish that can be made in about 20-30 minutes. A Spanish tortilla is made with fried potatoes and other ingredients cooked in egg, (a sort of pastry-less quiche) and cooked fully in a pan on the hob. A frittata is very similar but does not always feature potatoes and is cooked on the hob, and then finished in the oven. For my version, which uses more Spanish ingredients, I par-boiled the potatoes rather than fried them for a dish that is a little lighter.

You could make this as part of a tapas feast if you are having a gang over for lunch or dinner. I have shared lots of tapas recipes previously in this column. Just cut the tortillas into snack-sized portions and serve them alongside some Padrón peppers, pil pil prawns, stuffed dates, and maybe some patatas bravas. You will find my recipes for all those lovely tapas dishes on ieFood. All of them are easy to make and perfect for feeding a crowd.