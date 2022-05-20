Colm O'Gorman: How to make Patatas Bravas and Pil Pil Prawns in under 40 minutes

I love informal, easy dinners with friends. The kind of meal where you can lay out lots of plates of food and let everyone help themselves. Easy recipes, that taste great but are relatively quick and easy to make. Tapas are perfect for this. Small plates of tasty food to share, which are big on flavour, but will not require you to spend all your time in the kitchen and away from your guests.

I have three lovely tapas recipes for you this week. Dates stuffed with Goats Cheese, Almonds, and Bacon, Patatas Bravas and Pil Pil Prawns. These work beautifully together. You could have them as appetisers or serve them with a cheese board, some good olives, and other nibbles along with some fresh crusty bread for a more substantial meal. Some Peppers Padron would be great too. I shared a recipe for those in an earlier column, you will find that on ieFood.