ieFood Loves: Everything you need for a summer of indulgence

Take it outside

Inspired by that hour just before the sun sets, when the sky is filled with pink and golden light, H&M Home's summer collection brings all the warmth you need for a summer picnic in Ireland. Durable and perfect for outdoor dining, the collection will be available online now.

Italian summer

Pictured: Tuscany folding hanging chair €349.99 Woodies

Make the most of your garden this summer by adding the Tuscany Folding Hanging Chair to your outdoor furniture collection. Available at Woodie’s, it is the perfect place to curl up with a book on a summer evening and the aluminium frame means that this chair is also resistant to rain, cold conditions and UV rays.

Natural nibbles

Nibbed’s 200g pure organic Cacao Blocks are priced at €7.60 each and are available for delivery nationwide, arriving wrapped in fully compostable packaging. They are available to purchase online via their website, www.nibbedcacao.com. Photo credit: Anna O'Sullivan

Celebrate world chocolate day (July 7) by enjoying chocolate in its healthiest form with Nibbed’s Pure Organic Cacao Blocks. Completely free of additives these Cacao Blocks are 100% certified organic, natural and vegan. The pure organic Cacao Blocks can be used to make hot and iced cacao drinks, in baking, and are also perfect for nibbling on.

BBQ ready

Get all you need for a summer BBQ with this Accessory Set from Littlewoods Ireland. With this 12-piece versatile set, you can easily handle anything from juicy steaks to corn on the job with a spatula, skewer, tong, corn pin and brush all contained in this handy kit. The utensils also come in a stylish aluminium box and so are easy to tuck away once BBQ season is over.

Pinch perfect

2PC Pinch Bowls €10 @Penneys

If you’re planning on entertaining, these handy pinch bowls are great to add to a platter or charcuterie for dips, nuts, olives and other small elements for your feast. Pinch bowls are also great for holding spices and salt and pepper either for ease as you cook or as part of a summer spread for friends.

Cutting edge

During lockdowns, most of us took to practising our own methods of creating restaurant-ready dishes at home with many investing in pizza ovens and other equipment to help us along the way. Cut and serve the perfect pizza with this board from TK Maxx – essential for entertaining.

Throw a party

Oliver Bonas Tilly Jacquard Throw €65

Snuggle up in style on a chilly evening in the garden with this luxurious Tilly and Jacquard Throw from Oliver Bonas. Featuring a pink and white strip and tassels, this is also a great item to pack for your next picnic in the park.

Sea Side plates

Embrace the sea with this stunning set of Nautical Side Plates. Made from melamine and printed with an abstract whale design, these were created especially for picnics and are also dishwasher safe. M&S has a number of different items in this nautical picnicware range if you fancy adding some more to your collection.

Jugs of fun

The floral pattern on each of these jugs is completely unique due to them being handcrafted. Use it as a decorative centrepiece for your table with some flowers or to hold a delicious beverage to quench your thirst on a warm summer’s day. This jug is dishwasher safe and holds up to 1500 ml.

