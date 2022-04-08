Colm O'Gorman: My recipe for authentic chicken enchiladas is the perfect weekend comfort food

Enchiladas are the perfect comfort food. If overfilled they can sometimes be a little stodgy for my taste, but these chicken, black bean and feta enchiladas are quite light, especially when served with my fresh salsa.

I made them this week and we had them with the salsa and a simple but delicious Mexican slaw made with shredded white cabbage, green chillies, lime and coriander. It was perfect and added a lovely freshness to the dish. If you fancy the slaw, just thinly shred half a white cabbage, finely dice a green chilli and toss them together with the juice of half a lime with a few tablespoons of chopped fresh coriander and half a teaspoon of flaky sea salt. It is that simple.